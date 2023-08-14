Tennis: Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto

Tennis

Young star Jannik Sinner won his first Masters title at the third attempt. The 21-year-old Italian defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in 1:30 hours 6: 4 6: 1 in the final at the ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto on Sunday. Meanwhile, American Jessica Pegula won the women’s title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.



14.08.2023 09.06

Online since today, 9.06 a.m

Sinner, who took the service from de Minaur five times but only conceded two rebreaks in the first set, has a total of eight tournament wins. The sixth in the world rankings is the second Italian Masters winner after Fabio Fognini (2019, Monte Carlo). Sinner has already been in a Masters final twice before (2021 and 2023 in Miami), and the third attempt has now won the title. De Minaur was in the final of a 1000 event for the first time in his career.

“That means a lot. It’s a great result that I can share with all the people who are close to me every day. This result gives us a good feeling, makes us stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future,” said Sinner after the triumph. Despite losing the final, De Minaur was satisfied: “It was a groundbreaking week for me. My first Masters final and I’ll be back.”

Reuters/USA Today Sports/David Kirouac Jessica Pegula was in top form in Montreal

Pegula triumphs in Montreal

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, won the Montreal Masters title in impressive fashion and underscored her strong form two weeks before the start of the US Open. The American won her final match against Lyudmila Samsonova from Russia in just 49 minutes at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal 6:1 6:0. For Pegula, who threw the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek out of the tournament in the semi-finals, it was the second victory in a Masters.

ATP 1000 Tournament in Toronto

(Canada, $7,622,925, hard)

Final: Jannik Sinner (ITA/7) Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6:4 6:1 Semi-final: Jannik Sinner (ITA/7) Tommy Paul (USA/12) 6:4 6:4 Alex de Minaur (AUS) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6:1 6:3 Quarter-final tableau: Tommy Paul (USA/12) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) 6:3 4:6 6:3 Jannik Sinner (ITA/7) Gael Monfils (FRA) 6: 4 4: 6 6: 3 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6: 4 6: 2 Alex de Minaur (AUS) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) 7: 6 (9/7) 7: 5

WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal

(Canada, $2,788,468, hard)

Final: Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) 6:1 6:0 Semifinal: Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Iga Swiatek (POL/1) 6:2 6:7 (4/7) 6 :4 Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) 1:6 6:1 6:2 Viertelfinal-Tableau: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Danielle Collins (USA) 6:3 4:6 6:2 Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Cori Gauff (USA/6) 6:2 5:7 7:5 Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Darya Kasatkina (RUS/10) 5:7 7:5 7:6 (10/8 ) Ludmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) Belinda Bencic (SUI/12) 6:4 6:4

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

