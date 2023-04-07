Tennis

Dominic Thiem will be back on Friday in a quarter-final on the tour for the first time since October. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria is currently meeting Frenchman Quentin Halys at the ATP 250 tournament in Estoril. It is the first duel between the two players. Thiem is currently number 111 in the world, 26-year-old Halys is 30 places ahead.

