Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev has condemned Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. “It’s crazy that so many ordinary people are suffering and dying. You can’t pretend nothing is happening because it’s terrible,” he said on Friday after his semi-final win over German Alexander Zverev at the ATP tournament in Dubai.

“I just hope that there will be peace in every country soon. It doesn’t matter where. I hope there will be peace in our countries,” said the 25-year-old. It’s hard to talk about, “because even if you try to just play tennis, keep training, you know it’s affecting you.”

A year ago, Rublev wrote “No war please” on a camera lens in Dubai shortly after the start of the Russian invasion. This time he wrote: “Wiktor Tsoi is alive”. Zoi, who died in 1990, was a Russian rock musician who, among other things, sang anti-war songs with his band.

“It wasn’t an easy time back then. The lyrics he wrote gave people a lot of hope at the time,” Rublev explained. “I only wrote it because I feel like similar things are happening now, at this time.”