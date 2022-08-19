Tennis star Zheng Qinwen becomes Ant Group’s “Chasing the Light Ambassador” to help women shine together

DoNews August 19 news (Shao Chen) Ant Group officially announced that it has signed a contract with Chinese women’s tennis star Zheng Qinwen, and the 19-year-old tennis new force has become Ant Group’s “light-chasing ambassador”. In the future, the two parties will work together in the field of supporting women’s development to help more Women bravely pursue their dreams and shine.

“It is my dream to win a Grand Slam and become No. 1 in the world. But I don’t believe in being born lucky. I just want to rely on my own efforts to move towards my dream bit by bit.” Zheng Qinwen said, “Ant Group is in the I have been working hard to support the equal development of women. I am also very honored to have the opportunity to work together. I hope that in the future, I will work with Ant to contribute to the brave girls who are chasing the light, and work hard for their dreams together with more women! “

As an excellent representative of the new generation of female athletes in Chinese sports, Zheng Qinwen, who was born in 2002, broke into the top 16 in this year’s French Open, and became the fourth person to advance to the top 16 at Roland Garros after Zheng Jie, Li Na and Zhang Shuai. The Chinese Golden Flower is also the youngest one. In the subsequent Valencia race, Zheng Qinwen won the highest level championship of his career for the first time. As of August 19, Zheng Qinwen ranked 41st in the WTA world, temporarily ranking first in China‘s tennis women’s singles.

In addition to her continuous breakthrough achievements, Zheng Qinwen’s persistent struggle, positive and optimistic spirit and international expression on the field have also allowed her to continuously display the youthful sunshine and vitality and self-confidence of a new generation of Chinese youth on the global field. This time, Ant Group will join hands with Zheng Qinwen to pursue the dream of Grand Slam and world number one with her. At the same time, they will also help women who are like her outside the arena and who persist on the road of their dreams, bravely pursue the light!

“We have always been committed to using digital technology and platform power to help women develop equally. Through actions such as increasing basic security for women, providing employment support, and promoting diversified development, we have improved women’s sense of security, achievement and happiness.” Ant Chen Liang, chief marketing officer of the group and vice chairman of the Ant Public Welfare Foundation, said, “In the field of sports, we have always believed in the inspiring power of sports.”

Previously, Ant Group, together with Chinese female football player and Ant Group’s “Wind Chasing Ambassador” Wang Shuang, inspired football girls in the mountains to pursue their dreams. “Now, we have witnessed Zheng Qinwen’s talent, perseverance and courage, and believe that she, as the leader of the new generation of Chinese tennis, will create more achievements that belong to her.” Chen Liang said, “We hope to use the idol of high-quality young athletes. Strength inspires more young people, especially women, to constantly challenge themselves and break through themselves – whether in the arena of competition or in the arena of life, everyone can shine through their own efforts!”