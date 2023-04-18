tennis | Stuttgart: Tatjana Maria: Help with homework and bearer of hope

Status: 04/18/2023 08:14 a.m

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is ​​all about world class. For Tatjana Maria it is a family and heart affair at home – including ambitions!

Tatjana Maria’s energy is remarkable. Tournament victory in Bogota, Pack up the family and off to Germany, for Germany on the pitch and with Germany to win the Billie Jean King Cup and now back into the tournament in Stuttgart. All within a good week, all with a smile, all fully family run. A typical Tatjana Maria day: “I trained in the morning, then I train with Charlotte and in the evening we went to school!”

Homeschooling in the Tennis Traveling Family. The basis is the US curriculum, the language of instruction is English. Otherwise Mama Tatjana also speaks German with the children, Papa Charles French. It is doubtful whether 9-year-old Charlotte can concentrate on her homework, given her mother’s words: “She’s so happy to be here!” Quite the mom.

Little expectations from fans – great anticipation from Maria

Tatjana Maria is back in Stuttgart for the first time since 2012. In between were, among other things, two pregnancies and the births of their daughters Charlotte (9) and Cecilia (2). And her greatest sporting success, reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon last summer. Maria and Jule Niemeier, as quarter-finalists, had defied the prophecies of doom in Wimbledon that tennis Germany would sink into a valley after the golden generation around Angelique Kerber.

Because Wimbledon single-handedly decided to exclude Russian and Belarusian players, no world ranking points were awarded. She answers the almost non-existent expectations of German fans with a wink. Your expectations in Stuttgart? “If so, then of course win,” she says, laughs and gives the typical tennis answer before her game against the Swiss qualifier Yiena In-Albon: “You have to look from game to game and from point to point!”

Jule Niemeier: “Is that Germany?!”

Jule Niemeier, number 65, is currently the best German in the world rankings, Tatjana Maria, number 71, and Anna-Lena Friedsam (91) complete the current German top 100 trio. Niemeier was asked whether the low expectations before the start in Stuttgart were an additional motivation. “Is that Germany?” she asks back and explains with a grin: “It’s difficult in Germany, in terms of mentality we Germans are rather pessimistic”. But after a humble start to her tennis year, she wants to take the tailwind of the team’s success in the Billie Jean King Cup with her. “We’ve taken a good step in the right direction, it’s important for us to give something back to the viewers. We have to push each other,” she sums it up.

With the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, Niemeier meets the Wimbledon champion of 2022. It’s just different. How good that Niemeier and Maria are among the less pessimistic Germans!