Tennis: Thiem celebrates opening victory in Kitzbühel

Thiem’s ​​match against the qualifier was interrupted in the first set at 2: 4 from the Austrian’s point of view for almost an hour and a half due to rain. Thiem’s ​​next opponent on Wednesday is the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen, who beat the Serb Dusan Lajovic, number seven, 6: 3 6: 2.

Thiem had already defeated Bagnis in Umag 6: 4 7: 5 in the previous week and now denied the South American the hoped-for revenge. After 2:22 hours of play, Thiem used his first match point.

“A really great evening”

“It was another really, really great evening in Kitzbühel. Of course it wasn’t easy with the rain interruption, but it was unbelievable how we went out for the second time. Big thanks to everyone. It was just a great match,” Thiem said immediately after the win.

“The first set was really good, especially after the rain stop. But he held up really well. The beginning of the second set was really good, but then I got a little nervous, of course. But that’s how I want to continue tomorrow. At 7:6 3:1 I lost some of the tension and it immediately got tight again. I’m happy that the first match ball landed straight away. I came out of the break well, it wasn’t too bad before that either, although it was 2-4. I also felt good physically, so I said I had to do better. Then it was a good match.”

Novak has to bow to Seyboth Wild

The world number 166. Novak started strong and had four breakballs in the first game, but couldn’t use them. After that, the serve went up to 2: 3 from Novak’s point of view, before Seyboth Wild managed a break at his first chance. This was enough for the South American to win the set, after 47 minutes he served with the third set ball. In the second set, Seyboth Wild was also able to win with a single break – that one to make it 3:2. After a playing time of 1:23 hours, he used his second match point.

After eight participations in the main competition, the 29-year-old Novak is still holding three opening wins than his maximum in Kitzbühel. Novak’s last match win on the tour so far dates from the Wimbledon opening round in 2022.

Novak out in the first round of Kitzbühel

The second Austrian at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel was also the end of the first round. Dennis Novak lost 3: 6 4: 6 to the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild on Tuesday.

“Two bad service games” decisive

“It wasn’t a bad match from me,” Novak summed up. “It was two bad serve games that I broke myself in. And he played very well and served extremely well.” Of course, he expected more. “But there are still little things that are still missing in the match. I’ll take with me that I played three good matches here.”

In any case, the injury break from February to May due to a torn ligament in the ankle no longer has any effect. Novak is now playing a Challenger tournament in Italy, then it’s off to the US Open qualifier.

Djere and Altmaier continue after rain delay

Novak conqueror Seyboth Wild meets the number five seeded Serb Laslo Djere in the round of 16, who defeated the Australian Christopher O’Connell 6:4 7:6 (7/4) after a rain delay of several hours. Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, who was number eight, also survived the first round with a 6:7 (5/7) 6:2 6:4 win over Swiss Marc-Andrea Hüsler.

Alexei Popyrin is no longer in the grid. Last week’s Australian Umag winner traveled from Croatia but had to withdraw his entry due to a leg injury. His replacement, Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo, lost as a “lucky loser” to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7:6 (7/3) 4:6 2:6.

On Wednesday, the top four of the seeding list will also get involved, including Ofner. The Styrian, classified as number four, is scheduled for the second match after 11:00 a.m. with his game against the Slovak Alex Molcan.

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Round of 16 tableau: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1) Guido Andreozzi (ARG) -:- -:- Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) -:- -:-

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Alex Molcan (SVK) -:- -:- Roberto Carballes (ESP/6) Sebastian Baez (ARG) -:- -:- Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) -: – -:- Pedro Cachin (ARG/3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) -:- -:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Zang Zhizhen (CHN) -:- -:- Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) -:- -:- First round: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1) Freilos Guido Andreozzi (ARG)

Filip Misolic (AUT) 5:7 6:4 6:2 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) 6:7 ​​(5/7 ) 6:2 6:4

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Freilos Alex Molcan (SVK) Luca Van Assche (FRA/11) 6:4 6:3 Sebastian Baez (ARG) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6:4 6:2 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/6) Guido Pella (ARG) 6:2 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Dennis Novak (AUT) 6:3 6:4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:1 7:5 Pedro Cachin (ARG/3) Freilos Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Dusan Lajovic (SRB/7) 6: 3 6:2

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 7: 6 (7/3) 6: 6 (8/6) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) 6: 7 (3/7) 6: 4 6: 2 Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) bye doubles, round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROU) -:- -:- Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) Pedro Cachin / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6:4 6:2

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA) Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic / Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2) -:- -:-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

