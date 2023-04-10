Home Sports Tennis: Thiem convinces at the start in Monte Carlo
Dominic Thiem made a convincing performance in his first match at the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo since 2019. The Lower Austrian prevailed on Monday in the first round in the Principality of Monaco against Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6:1 6:4 and thus confidently advanced to the second round. As a reward, Thiem now has number six of the tournament in the second round with the Dane Holger Rune.

Thiem used his second match ball after 1:29 hours on Court Rainier III. Like a week ago in Estoril, Austria’s number one survived the opening round for the third time this season. With Holger Rune, number six, who still had a bye in the first round, Thiem now has an even tougher indicator waiting for him.

With his sovereign success in the fifth duel against Gasquet, Thiem also made it 3: 2 in the balance against the Frenchman, who had no break chance in the entire match. With 19 winners, Thiem beat almost twice as many as Gasquet, who came up with ten. In addition, the Lower Austrian only made seven unforced errors.

Thiem will be coached for the first time in Monaco by German-Iranian Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh, and physio Matthias Kapl is also new. The duo is completing the probationary period as members of the supervisory staff of the 2020 US Open winner. The three-time French Open finalist announced the separation from Chilean Massu after four years of cooperation last Saturday.

First gasquet service as the sticking point

In the last game of the day, Thiem set the tone from the start. The sticking point in the first set was Gasquet’s first service game, in which the Austrian created break chances, but missed them in the multipack. After 18 minutes, Thiem was only able to use the eighth opportunity against the 36-year-old. The break visibly boosted Austria’s number one, and Thiem played the set safely home after 45 minutes.

Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Thiem was at his best from the start in his first match in Monte Carlo after four years

In the second set, the Lower Austrian started confidently again, but almost let a 40:0 slip through his fingers in his first service game. But Thiem pulled himself together again, equalized to 1: 1 and then the break to 2: 1. Now the 29-year-old only concentrated on his own serve. After Gasquet was able to fend off the first match point, Thiem ended all of the French’s hopes of a comeback with an ace to win the match.

ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo

(Monaco, 6.228.295 Euro, Sand)

Erstrundentableau:
Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) bye
Iwan Gachow (RUS) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7:6 (8/6) 2:6 6:3
Valentin Vacherot (MY) Luca Nardi (ITA) -:- -:-
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/16) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) -:- -:-
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/10) Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download 6:7 (5/7) 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (7/5)
Jack Draper (GBR) Sebastian Baez (ARG) 6:3 7:5
Diego Schwartzman (ARG) David Goffin (BEL) 6:4 6:2
Jannick Sinner (ITA/7) bye
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) bye
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) -:- -:-
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 5:7 7:6 (12/10) 6:1
Alexander Zverev (GER/13) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) -:- -:-
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Cameron Norrie (GBR/11) 6:3 6:4
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Maxime Cressy (USA) 6:4 6:2
Dominic Thiem (AUT) Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6:1 6:4
Holger Rune (DEN/6) bye
Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) bye
Jaume Munar (ESP) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) 7:6 (7/3) 4:6 6:4
Daniel Evans (GBR) Ilja Iwashka (BLR) -:- -:-
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/9) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) -:- -:-
Alex de Minaur (AUS/14) Andy Murray (GBR) 6:1 6:3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6:4 6:3
Botic of the Sand Scallop (NL) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 3:6 7:6 (7/2) 6:1
Casper Ruud (NOR/4) bye
Taylor Fritz (USA/8) bye
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Tallon Greek track (NED) 5:7 6:3 6:4
Ben Shelton (USA) Grigor Dimitrow (BUL) -:- -:-
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN/LL)* Jiri Lehecka (CZE) -:- -:-
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Borna Coric (CRO/15) 6:2 6:3
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7:6 (7/1) 6:3
Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:1 7:5
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/2) bye

* Cancellation by Frances Tiafoe (USA/12)

