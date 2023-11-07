Home » Tennis: Thiem eliminated in Metz after fight
Tennis: Thiem eliminated in Metz after fight

Tennis: Thiem eliminated in Metz after fight

The ATP 250 tournament in Metz is over for Dominic Thiem. The Austrian had to admit defeat to the French local player Ugo Humbert on Tuesday in the round of 16 after a fight with 6:7 (5/7) 6:4 3:6.

Thiem made the game difficult for himself, at 4:3 and 40:0 from his point of view, he missed three break points in the first set before he had to admit defeat in the tiebreak with 5/7. In the second round he took the game from the Frenchman after a break and rebreak to 5:4 and made it 1:1 in sets. In the third set, Humbert managed the decisive break at 4:3 to later win the match.

In the only duel between the two so far at the Challenger in Rennes 2022, Humbert prevailed 6:3 6:0. Humbert is still flying high after reaching a career high of 23rd place in the world rankings this season after problems before. Waiting for Humbert in the quarterfinals is his compatriot Harold Mayot, who prevailed in the French round of 16 duel against Gregoire Barrere with 7:6 (7/2) 2:6 7:6 (7:5).

ATP 250 tournament in Metz

(France, 630,705 euros, hard court, hall)

Round of 16 tableau: Alexander Bublik (KAZ/5) Fabio Fognini (ITA) -:- -:- Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/6) -:- -:- Ugo Humbert (FRA/4)

Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7:6 (7/5) 4:6 6:3 Harold Mayot (FRA) Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 7:6 (7/2) 2:6 7:6 (7:5) Mate Valkusz (HUN ) Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) -:- -:- Constant Lestienne (FRA) Karen Khachanow (RUS/3) -:- -:- Stan Wawrinka (SUI/8) Luca Van Assche (FRA) -:- -:- Pierre -Hugues Herbert (FRA) Alex de Minaur (AUS/2) -:- -:- First round tableau: Alexander Bublik (KAZ/5) bye Fabio Fognini (ITA) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 7:6 (7/3) 7 :6 (11/9) Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR) Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7:6 (7/5) 6:2 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/6) Marcos Giron (USA) 2:6 6:3 7:6 ( 7/3) Ugo Humbert (FRA/4) bye

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Matteo Martineau (FRA) 6:4 6:2 Harold Mayot (FRA) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6:4 1:6 6:4 Gregoire Barrere (FRA) Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 7:6 (7/5 ) 6:4 Mate Valkusz (HUN) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:2 6:2 Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) Mathias Bourgue (FRA) 6:4 7:5 Constant Lestienne (FRA) Calvin Hemery (FRA) 6:3 6 :2 Karen Chatschanow (RUS/3) Freilos Stan Wawrinka (SUI/8) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:0 6:2 Luca Van Assche (FRA) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 3:6 6:3 7: 6 (7/5) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 7:6 (9/7) 6:4 Alex de Minaur (AUS/2) Freilos

