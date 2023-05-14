Tennis: Thiem fails in Mauthausen semifinals

Thiem came up against the world number 204. quickly 0:2 behind, but turned the intermediate result in his favor with two breaks. Medjedovic immediately took the service away from the Austrian and made it 3:3. The first set went into a tiebreak, in which the Serb had the upper hand. Thiem’s ​​game became increasingly flawed after that. Medjedovic, on the other hand, showed his great potential, made breaks to make it 2: 1 and 5: 2 and scored the first match ball after 1:47 hours.

“It was a poor performance, that’s all I can say. I didn’t get into the game and never felt like I was in control of the game. The feeling got worse and worse and I couldn’t pull myself out anymore. His first serve was really good and uncomfortable, he gave me little chance of a rhythm,” said Thiem in an ORF interview.

Thiem fails in the semifinals At the Challenger tournament in Mauthausen, it didn’t work out with a purely Austrian final. After Filip Misolic’s victory in the semifinals against compatriot Sebastian Ofner, Dominic Thiem surprisingly had to admit defeat to the 19-year-old Serb Hamad Medjedovic on Saturday.

“Days like this are part of it”

The 29-year-old, who had not lost a set until the semifinals, did not want to interpret too much into the surprising defeat. “I just have to make sure that the time between such poor performances is getting longer and longer. I won three matches here and it was the first semi-final of the season. I feel good, today was really bad, but days like this are part of it,” said Thiem.

The world number 96. missed the second final at Challenger level since his comeback after that in Rennes 2022. It also remains the case that the titles in Kenitra and Casablanca 2013 remain the only ones at this tournament level for the time being. But that can change next week, when Thiem will compete in the slightly better-paid 200er Challenger in Bordeaux to prepare for the qualification or the main competition at the French Open.

Misolic with strong performance

Meanwhile, Misolic showed a strong performance in the Austrian duel. He recorded the break, but Ofner was able to equalize. In the tie-break, Misolic pulled away to 5/0 and eventually sealed set one. In the second set, the 21-year-old made the crucial break to make it 5:4. Then Misolic served and scored his first match point after 1:33 hours.

“I knew if I wanted to win against ‘Ofi’ I had to play well from the first point to the last. I think I delivered a great performance. ‘Ofi’ made some mistakes in the important situations, that was the biggest difference today. My stops were also good,” said Misolic, who would have liked a final against Thiem, in an ORF interview.

The man from Graz is now fighting for his second title of the season after the one at the €73,000 event in Roseto Degli Abruzzi in April. He had previously celebrated his first Challenger triumph in Zagreb in 2022. Before Misolic’s victory, there had already been an Austrian tournament winner in Mauthausen: Sam Weissborn secured the doubles title alongside Romain Arneodo against the Germans Constantin Frantzen/Hendrik Jebens with a 6:4 6:2 victory.

ATP-Challenger in Mauthausen

(Austria, 118,000 euros, sand)

Semifinals: Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) Dominic Thiem (AUT/1) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Filip Misolic (AUT/5) Sebastian Ofner (AUT/6) 7:6 (7/4) 6:4

Quarter-final tableau: Dominic Thiem (AUT/1) Dino Prizmic (CRO) 6:3 6:3 Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) Dennis Novak (AUT/8) 7:5 6:3 Filip Misolic (AUT/5) Facundo Bagnis (ARG/3) 3:6 6:4 6:1 Sebastian Ofner (AUT/6) Hugo Gaston (FRA/2) 3:6 6:3 7:6 (7/4)