Tennis: Thiem fights his way to the semi-finals in Kitzbühel

“It was another sensational match, only the start didn’t go right. I had to pitch for the first time and didn’t handle it well. The break in the second set was sensational and the atmosphere was boiling. The conditions are great for playing when it gets later. When the ball was in play, it was good. I’ll enjoy the win for two or three hours, and then I have to get in top shape for tomorrow,” Thiem said in the interview with the winner on the pitch.

The Lower Austrian didn’t get off to a good start in the Center Court Arena, which was again sold out with 5,800 spectators, because he had to give up his serve to make it 0:1 right at the start. Thiem, who defeated the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen in three sets 1: 6 6: 3 6: 2 after a false start in the round of 16, started again incorrectly. He found his game faster than the day before, but lost the first set 4:6 after 41 minutes. The US Open champion had problems with Rinderknech’s service game in particular, he was only able to score several times during the last service of the 28-year-old Frenchman.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner Arthur Rinderknech showed a strong performance, especially in the first set, but Thiem held on

Thiem with increased performance

Thiem improved in the second set and was much more stable, especially in the service games of Rinderknech, the current number 67 in the world. When the score was 2-1, he had a break chance for the first time and was ultimately able to use his sixth break ball to make it 3-1. Thiem then fixed the set equalization with sovereign service games after 46 more minutes with 6: 3.

Ofner shifts down a gear

At the beginning of the decision set, Thiem was unable to use his break chance to make it 1-0, and he managed his own service without any problems. In Rinderknech’s next service game, the Lower Austrian missed two break balls again before he was able to convert the third and managed the decisive break to make it 2-1. Thiem then did not let the game be taken away, particularly convincing with his forehand winners and serving to 6: 4. After 2:21 hours, the 29-year-old converted his first match point in a game with some phases with light rain.

Thiem is looking forward to the semifinals

The fact that Thiem made his first semi-final in front of a home crowd in 2023 made him proud: “I couldn’t have chosen a better place for it,” emphasized the Lower Austrian. “After Wimbledon my good feeling went down, so a semi-final is good. But I don’t want to be too euphoric and prepare for tomorrow,” Thiem explained in an interview with Servus-TV.

In the fight for the final, Thiem now meets Djere. The 28-year-old advanced with a clear 6:4 6:2 win over third-seeded Argentinian Pedro Cachin. In the head-to-head with the world number 38. the 29-year-old keeps it 1-1. A defeat in Rio de Janeiro in 2019 was followed by a win in Tel Aviv last year.

Thiem was the last remaining Austrian in Kitzbühel. Sebastian Ofner was eliminated the day before in the round of 16 after a strange gameplay. After a bye in the first round, the Styrian had to admit defeat to the Slovak Alex Molcan after a 5-0 lead and two match points in the second set 6:4 5:7 6:7 (5/7). Last year’s finalist Filip Misolic and Dennis Noack were eliminated in the first round.

