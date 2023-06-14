Tennis: Thiem in reverse again

The Lower Austrian lost to Stefano Travaglia 6:2 6:7 (6/8) 1:6. The Italian slipped into the main draw as a “lucky loser”, where Thiem was number four. Dennis Novak was also eliminated in the first round at the Challenger in Lyon. He lost to the French Benoit Paire 6:4 6:7 (2/7) 2:6.

After 41 minutes, Thiem had won the first set 6-2 thanks to two early breaks. The second round, which had to be clarified in the tie-break after an hour of play, was tighter. Travaglia had the upper hand there with 8:6. In the third set, Thiem promptly lost his second service game, after which the thread broke and numerous mistakes paved the way for the Italian to victory.

Next disappointment

With Thiem, one disappointment follows the other. At the French Open in Paris, the 29-year-old lost five sets to Argentinian Pedro Cachin in the first round after some good performances in the run-up. He then dropped out of the Challenger in Heilbronn in the round of 16 and was replaced by Sebastian Ofner as the best Austrian in the ATP ranking.

The 27-year-old from Styria climbed from position 118 to 81 thanks to his participation in the round of 16 at the French Open. Thiem, the former number three in the world, only improved from position 92 to 89. Thiem only changed his program after the first round defeat in Paris . So far, the change hasn’t paid off.

“Somehow there is a lack of conviction to take the last step – I have to work for it. In terms of the hits, the training sets were really good and then in the match, when I’m tense, it’s not how it should be,” Thiem already knew after Paris. In his next planned assignments – in the grass tournaments in Halle and Wimbledon and the clay court triple in Gstaad, Umag and Kitzbühel – he can continue to try to find the necessary naturalness in his game again.