Tennis: Thiem is clearly defeated by Rune in Paris

Tennis

Dominic Thiem was eliminated from the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris. The Lower Austrian lost on Wednesday in the second round against the Danish defending champion Holger Rune (6) 4:6 2:6. The 20-year-old young star scored his first match point after 91 minutes.



02.11.2023 00.22

Online since today, 12:22 a.m

Thiem obviously also had the night shift from Monday to Tuesday under his belt, in which he defeated the Swiss Stan Wawrinka in three sets at around 2.30 a.m.

In the first set, Thiem was able to keep up with the rested Dane, who had a bye, and conceded the decisive break to make it 3:4. The Lichtenwörther native then missed three chances for a break. In the second round, the former number three in the world was out of steam. Thiem made too many mistakes, Rune broke to make it 2-1 and 4-1 and served out shortly after midnight.

After qualifying, Thiem, who had slipped to 108th in the world rankings, had already lost the first set in the successful night shift against Wawrinka in the first round. However, the turnaround failed to materialize against the seventh in the world rankings. With his back against the wall, Thiem suddenly played freely and created another, final break chance with remarkable passing shots. But Rune remained stable and secured the round of 16 duel with Daniel Altmaier. The German had previously benefited from the victory of the American Taylor Fritz.

ATP 1000 tournament in Paris

(France, 5,779,335 euros, hard court, hall)

Second round table: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6:3 6:2 Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Altmaier (GER) Taylor Fritz (USA/9) where Holger Rune (DEN/6)

Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6:4 6:2 Jannick Sinner (ITA/4) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) -:- -:- Alex de Minaur (AUS/13) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 4:6 6:4 6:4 Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) Tommy Paul (USA/12) 6:4 2:6 6:3 Andrej Rublew (US/5) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6:4 6:3 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Casper Ruud (NOR/ 8) 7:5 6:4 Hubert Hurkacz (POL/11) Robert Baptist Agut (ESP) 6:3 6:2 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Nicholas Jarry (CHI) 7:6 (7/3) 7:6 (7). /3) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Daniel Medvedev (RUS/3) 6:3 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/2) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/7) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6:3 3 Alexander Zverev (GER/10) Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6:4 6:7 (3/7) 7:6 (7/5) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/16) Laslo Djere ( SRB) 6:4 7:5 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) 6:3 6:4 Starting Table: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Freilos Thomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 4:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:4 Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6:7 ​​(2/7) 6:3 6:4 Alexander Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Ben Shelton (USA/15) 7:4. 6 (7/4) 5:7 6:3 Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Sebastian Baez (ARG) 6:1 6:4 Daniel Altmaier (GER) Arthur Fils (FRA) 6:2 6:4

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3:6 6:3 7:5 Holger Rune (DEN/6) Bye Jannick Sinner (ITA/4) Bye Mackenzie McDonald (USA) JJ Wolf (USA) 1:6 6:4 6 :2 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 7:5 6:3 Alex de Minaur (AUS/13) Andy Murray (GBR) 7:6 (7/5) 4:6 7:5 Tommy Paul (USA/ 12) Richard Gasquet (FRA) 0:6 6:2 7:6 (8/6) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6:4 7:5 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7 :6 (7/5) 4:6 6:2 Andrej Rublev (RUS/5) Bye Casper Ruud (NOR/8) Bye Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Gael Monfils (FRA) 4:6 7:6 (7/2) 7:5 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6:4 6:2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL/11) Sebastian Korda (USA) 6:3 6:7 (6/8) 6:3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ ) Frances Tiafoe (USA/14) 6:3 6:4 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7:5 7:6 (8/6) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6:2 6: 7 (4/7) 6:3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) bye Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/7) bye Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7:6 (7:3) 6:4 Ugo Humbert (FRA) Marcos Giron (USA) 6:4 6:3 Alexander Zverev (GER/10) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4:6 7:5 6:4 Karen Chatschanow (RUS/16) Max Purcell (AUS) 6 :4 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB) Luca van Assche (FRA) 6:7 ​​(6/8) 6:4 6:4 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Alexandre Muller (FRA) 7:6 (7/4) 6: 3 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/2) bye