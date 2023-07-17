Tennis: Thiem masters the opening game in Gstaad

Tennis

Dominic Thiem won his opening game at the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Gstaad on Monday. The 29-year-old Austrian beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6:1 7:6 (7/4) in the first round. The next opponent for the 2015 Gstaad winner is the Serb Hamad Medjedovic. Jurij Rodionov is also still in action today against Swiss local hero Marc-Andrea Hüsler.



Thiem has a semi-final from the previous year in Gstaad and thus important points in the ATP world rankings to defend. The Lower Austrian, who had to bow to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets at Wimbledon after a strong performance, started convincingly against Müller. Thiem showed strong punches and won the first set with breaks to 3: 1 and 5: 1 in just 28 minutes.

In the second set, the 26-year-old Frenchman increased his level and delivered a duel to Thiem at eye level. The world number 76. was much closer to a break than the Austrian. Thiem was able to fend off a total of four break chances – the most important at 4: 5 when Muller had a set ball. Then it was the tie break. There Thiem started with a mini-break and after a playing time of 1:34 hours he used the second match point with a good service.

Unfinished business with Medjedovic

“I’m very happy with the win against a great player,” said Thiem in an interview on the pitch. He will probably play his round of 16 on Wednesday against the world number 183. deny Medjedovic. He still has a score to settle with the 19-year-old Serb. At the Challenger in Mauthausen, Thiem lost 6: 7 (3/7) 2: 6 in the semifinals in mid-May. Medjedovic then also won the tournament with a final victory over Filip Misolic.

Meanwhile, Misolic made it into the main competition in Baastad. The 21-year-old from Styria benefited in the second qualifying round from the surrender of Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the first game. In Sweden, Sebastian Ofner, the winner of the Salzburg Challenger, is also engaged, the Styrian starts against the Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who is number six.

ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad

(Switzerland, 630,705 euros, sand)

