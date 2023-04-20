Tennis: Thiem shows progress under neo-coach

The German-Iranian recently asked Thiem to play again after the two-set defeat against Holger Rune in Monaco. After the additional unit in Munich, the Lower Austrian said: “The where (the task, note) came as a bit of a surprise, it was only 44 minutes. Then it’s normal that you went out on the pitch again and trained a bit.”

Nevertheless, a new style is noticeable in Ebrahimzadeh. According to the trainer, a cooperation up to the French Open has been agreed. “We’ll see how this develops and where we stand,” said the 43-year-old recently in a Eurosport interview. Then you will evaluate how well it works. The first goal, according to Ebrahimzadeh, is to “get Thiem back on track” by the French Open.

New coach comes at the right time

In any case, Thiem is quite impressed by the input of his new coach. “The first nine or ten days went really well. I also have the feeling that a lot has already happened. We did very high volumes and high intensity,” said Thiem, adding: “I have the feeling that this is exactly what I need at the moment.”

The early arrival in Munich enabled him to prepare well, the altitude and different temperatures took some getting used to. Thiem on the Isar is also supported by his girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli. “Sure it’s nice, we don’t see each other every week now. I travel a lot, she has a lot to do. That’s why we enjoy the time we have together. It’s also very nice when she’s in the box,” said the current number 101 in the ATP world rankings.

Thiem doesn’t want to see his sporting progress reduced to results, but how he feels on the pitch. “I’ve seen very good progress there, already in the first nine days.” The results have to be treated with some caution at the moment. “In Monte Carlo I played two very good games, lost the second relatively easily, but it was against Rune, who then played the final. Such calibers can also come early at the moment, so I have to see how I play.”

Working with mental coach helps Thiem

Again he broke a lance for work in his head, related to his new mental trainer, whose name was not previously known. “It applies to both sport and personal life. You do something for your well-being, so it’s completely normal to do something for your head. That’s probably the most important thing. That’s why it should be completely normal for everyone to talk about it, if it’s good for you to get help.” He didn’t want to reveal what he’s talking to the mental coach about or what he’s working on. “The topic is far too complex.”

In any case, the next test for Thiem is on Thursday (not before 4 p.m.): against the world number 61, number eight. Marc-Andrea Hüsler from Switzerland has never played the Lichtenwörther. The Swiss, who was once looked after by Austria’s ex-doubles ace Julian Knowle for a while, is left-handed and 1.96 m tall. If Thiem, who has been getting stronger lately, prevails, he could meet American Taylor Fritz, who was number two, or Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals.

ATP 250 tournament in Munich

(Germany, 630,705 euros, sand)

Erstrundentableau: Holger Rune (DEN/1) bye Yannick Hanfmann (GER) Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6:7 (3/7) 7:6 (7/5) 6:2 Cristian Garin (CHI) Marko Topo (GER) 6:4 6:2 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/6) Quentin Halys (FRA) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 7:5 Alexander Zverev (GER/3) bye Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6:4 6:4 Flavio Cobolli (ITA) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7:5 6:1 Oscar Otte (GER) Sebastian Baez (ARG/5) 6:3 7:5 Marcos Giron (USA) Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/7) 6:1 5:7 6:2 Alexander Ritschard (SUI) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7:5 7:5 Daniel Altmaier (GER) Aslan Karazew (RUS) -:- -:- Sand Scallop Botic (NED/4) bye Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI/8) Kyle Edmund (GBR) 7:6 (7/3) 4:6 6:3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6:3 ret. Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Max Hans Rehberg (GER) 4:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:3 Taylor Fritz (USA/2) bye

Round of 16 tableau: Holger Rune (DEN/1) Yannick Hanfmann (GER) -:- -:- Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/6) Cristian Garin (CHI) -:- -:- Alexander Zverev (GER/3) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) -:- -:- Oscar Otte (GER) Flavio Cobolli (ITA) -:- -:- Marcos Giron (USA) Alexander Ritschard (SUI) -:- -:- Sand Scallop Botic (NED/4) Daniel Altmaier (GER) / Aslan Karatsev (RUS) -:- -:- Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI/8) Dominic Thiem (AUT) -:- -:- Taylor Fritz (USA/2) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) -:- -:-