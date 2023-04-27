Tennis: Thiem takes the first Madrid hurdle safely

Thiem only had problems in the first set against Edmund, who had slipped past 400 in the world rankings due to a long injury break. The 29-year-old even had to fend off two breakballs in the middle of the round. However, Thiem drew the right motivation from this and used his first break chance to make it 5: 4. In the second set, the Austrian quickly cleared things up and took the service from Edmund to make it 2-1. This broke the Briton’s resistance, after 82 minutes Thiem used his first match point to advance to the second round.

“It wasn’t easy at the beginning. I know Kyle from junior level, he was always a dangerous player. At the beginning I was too tight on the handbrake, but I also had respect for him. After the breakballs were fended off, I loosened up a bit and got better and better,” said Thiem, relieved after the climb. The positive memories of Madrid, “where I’ve had top games”, would have helped in the difficult phases of the game.

Against Tsitsipas, Thiem now has the chance to prove his current competitiveness against a top man, as he did recently against Holger Rune in Monte Carlo and Taylor Fritz in Munich. Despite a previous record of 5:3 in direct duels, the Lower Austrian is a clear outsider in the duel with the Greek, who had a bye in the first round. “A great player, very elegant. It will now be the next location determination,” said Thiem. I haven’t played against him (Tsitsipas, note) for a long time. I hope I do well and it will be an exciting match.”

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

