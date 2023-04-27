Home » Tennis: Thiem takes the first Madrid hurdle safely
Dominic Thiem is getting on the ATP tour, slowly but steadily. Austria’s number one survived the first round of the Masters 1000 event in Madrid for the fourth time in a row. The Lower Austrian easily took the English hurdle Kyle Edmund 6:4 6:1. The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number five in the world, is now waiting as a reward.

Thiem only had problems in the first set against Edmund, who had slipped past 400 in the world rankings due to a long injury break. The 29-year-old even had to fend off two breakballs in the middle of the round. However, Thiem drew the right motivation from this and used his first break chance to make it 5: 4. In the second set, the Austrian quickly cleared things up and took the service from Edmund to make it 2-1. This broke the Briton’s resistance, after 82 minutes Thiem used his first match point to advance to the second round.

“It wasn’t easy at the beginning. I know Kyle from junior level, he was always a dangerous player. At the beginning I was too tight on the handbrake, but I also had respect for him. After the breakballs were fended off, I loosened up a bit and got better and better,” said Thiem, relieved after the climb. The positive memories of Madrid, “where I’ve had top games”, would have helped in the difficult phases of the game.

Against Tsitsipas, Thiem now has the chance to prove his current competitiveness against a top man, as he did recently against Holger Rune in Monte Carlo and Taylor Fritz in Munich. Despite a previous record of 5:3 in direct duels, the Lower Austrian is a clear outsider in the duel with the Greek, who had a bye in the first round. “A great player, very elegant. It will now be the next location determination,” said Thiem. I haven’t played against him (Tsitsipas, note) for a long time. I hope I do well and it will be an exciting match.”

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

Erstrundentableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) bye
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7:6 (8/6) 7:6 (7/4)
Gregoire Barrere (FRA) Emile Nava (USA) 6:0 5:7 6:3
Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/26) bye
Sebastian Korda (USA/22) bye
Hugo Grenier (FRA) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 7:5 6:4
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) David Goffin (BEL) 6:4 6:4
Alexander Zverev (GER/13) bye
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) bye
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Borna Gojo (CRO) 7:6 (11/9) 4:6 6:3
Quentin Halys (FRA) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4:6 6:4 6:4
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/20) bye
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/28) bye
Alex Molcan (SVK) Wu Yibing (CHN) 6:2 6:4
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Maxime Cressy (USA) 6:7 (3/7) 6:3 7:6 (7/4)
Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) bye
Casper Ruud (NOR/3) bye
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) Benoit Pair (FRA) 6:1 3:6 7:6 (8/6)
Jaume Munar (ESP) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7:6 (9/7) 7:6 (7/3)
Tallon Greek track (NED/30) bye
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP/18) bye
Oscar Otte (GER) Paul Kotow (RUS) 6:3 4:6 6:4
Yannick Hanfmann (GER) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:4 3:6 6:3
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/15) bye
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/12) bye
Richard Gasquet (FRA) Martin Landaluce (ESP) 6:2 6:1
Hugo Gaston (FRA) Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6:3 6:4
Borna Coric (CRO/17) bye
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) bye
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) Ilja Iwashka (BLR) 4:6 7:6 (7/3) 6:2
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 7:6 (17/15) 6:7 (4:7) 6:4
Holger Rune (DEN/6) bye
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/7) bye
Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Jason Kubler (AUS) -:- -:-
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) -:- -:-
Ben Shelton (USA/32) bye
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/24) bye
Abdullah Shelbayh (JOR) Pedro Cachin (ARG) -:- -:-
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6:4 6:0
Frances Tiafoe (USA/9) bye
Tommy Paul (USA/14) bye
Roman Safiullin (Russia) Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6:2 3:6 6:3
Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) Mackenzie McDonald (US) -:- -:-
Daniel Evans (GBR/19) bye
Sebastian Baez (ARG/25) bye
Nuno Borges (POR) Marcos Giron (USA) -:- -:-
Dominic Thiem (AUT) Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6:4 6:1
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) bye
Taylor Fritz (USA/8) bye
Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Filip Krajinovic (SRB) -:- -:-
Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) Cristian Garin (CHI) -:- -:-
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB/27) bye
Denis Shapovalov (CAN/21) bye
Yuri Rodionov (AUT) Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) -:- -:-
Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) Corentin Moutet (FRA) -:- -:-
Cameron Norrie (GBR/11) bye
Alex de Minaur (AUS/16) bye
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) -:- -:-
Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download Aslan Karazew (RUS) -:- -:-
Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/23) bye
Jiri Leheck (JUN/31) bye
Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) 6:4 6:4
Andrea Vavassori (ITA) Andy Murray (GBR) -:- -:-
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) bye
Qualification, second round:
Yuri Rodionov (AUT/15) Daniel Altmaier (GER/4) 6:4 6:3
Roman Safiullin (RUS/9) Sebastian Ofner (AUT/16) 6:4 7:6 (7/4)
First round:
Yuri Rodionov (AUT/15) Laurent Lokoli (FRA) 2:6 6:2 6:4
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/16) Elias Ymer (SWE) 6:3 6:1
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA/8) Filip Misolic (AUT) 6:1 6:4

