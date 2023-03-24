Home Sports Tennis: Thiem’s ​​series of defeats continues
by admin
Dominic Thiem is still chasing a sense of achievement. At the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami on Thursday, the Lower Austrian lost to Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6: 7 (7/9) 2: 6 and thus suffered his fourth first-round defeat in a row.

24.03.2023 07.26

The 29-year-old, who played in the main competition thanks to a wildcard, had previously failed at the opening hurdle in Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile and most recently Indian Wells. Thiem was only able to win the first round of ten matches of the season in Buenos Aires against Slovakian Alex Molcan.

Against the world number 59. Sonego lost to the four-time major finalist, who recovered from a stubborn wrist injury, at the third attempt for the second time. In all likelihood, Thiem will continue at the 250 tournament in Estoril from April 3rd, which was last planned as the start of the sand season.

“The holes are just not good”

“It was a tight first sentence,” Thiem summed up. After the lost tie-break with a set ball for Thiem, “I lose the tension for a very short time, then I’m 0: 4 behind, and only then can I get back into the game – the holes are just not good,” he said ÖTV player self-critical. “The slight loss of concentration or the slight drop in tension were also the reason why I lost the second set.”

“Of course, there is also a bit of a lack of self-confidence, and I have to make sure that I get that back,” said Thiem. So he’s considering going back to the Challenger Tour for “a week or two” after Estoril, “just to maybe get a few victories there”. He currently has no ranking for the Grand Slam tournament in Paris either, maybe he could get this ranking on the Challenger Tour with a few victories. In the world rankings, the 2020 US Open winner will remain outside the top 100 for the time being, he is currently in 106th place.

ATP 1000 Tournament in Miami

(US, $10.16M, hard)

Erstrundentableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) bye
Facundo Bagnis (ARG) Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6:3 1:6 6:4
Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Andy Murray (GBR) 6:4 7:5
Maxime Cressy (USA/30) bye
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/20) bye
Brandon Nakashima (USA) Oscar Otte (GER) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3
Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/2) 6:3
Tommy Paul (USA/16) bye
Taylor Fritz (USA/9) bye
Emile Nava (USA) John Isner (USA) 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (7/4)
Guido Pella (ARG) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 1:6 6:3 6:2
Denis Shapovalov (CAN/24) bye
Diego Schwartzman (ARG/31) bye
Wu Yibing (CHN) Kyle Edmund (GBR) 7:5 7:5
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6:4 7:6 (7/2)
Holger Rune (DEN/7) bye
Casper Ruud (NOR/3) bye
Ilja Iwashka (BLR) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:2 6:1
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Mikael Ymer (SWE) 7:6 (7/5) 4:4 ret.
Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/26) bye
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/22) bye
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Nuno Borges (POR) 6:1 6:4
Taro Daniel (JPN) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 4:1 ret.
Alexander Zverev (GER/13) bye
Jannik Sinner (ITA/10) bye
Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6:2 7:6 (7/3)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6:4 5:7 6:4
Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/21) bye
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB/29) bye
Ugo Humbert (FRA) Gael Monfils (FRA) 3:3 ret.
Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7:5 6:3
Andrej Rublew (RUS/6) bye
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/8) bye
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) Zizou Bergs (BEL) 4:6 6:3 7:6 (9/7)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Shang Juncheng (CHN) 1:6 6:4 6:2
Ben Shelton (USA/32) bye
Borna Coric (CRO/17) bye
Christopher Eubanks (USA) Denis Kudla (USA) 7:6 (7/2) 6:2
Gregoire Barrere (FRA) Roman Safiullin (Russia) 6:4 3:6 6:3
Cameron Norrie (GBR/11) bye
Alex de Minaur (AUS/15) bye
Quentin Halys (FRA) Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6:2 7:6 (7/4)
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 6:4 6:2
Matteo Berrettini (ITA/19) bye
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/28) bye
Alex Molcan (SVK) Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6:2 4:6 6:3
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:0 3:0 ret.
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/4) bye
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/5) bye
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Jason Kubler (AUS) 6:4 7:6 (8/6)
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) Jaume Munar (ESP) 7:6 (7/4) 2:6 6:1
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/25) bye
Daniel Evans (GBR/23) bye
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7:6 (9/7) 6:2
Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) Benoit Pair (FRA) 6:4 7:5
Frances Tiafoe (USA/12) bye
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/14) bye
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Paul Kotow (RUS) 6:2 6:2
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) Federico Coria (ARG) 6:3 6:4
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/18) bye
Sebastian Baez (ARG/27) bye
Cristian Garin (CHI) Marcos Giron (USA) 6:4 2:6 6:4
Richard Gasquet (FRA) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6:4 3:6 6:1
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/2) bye
Doubles, first round:
Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah (COL) -:- -:-

