Tennis today | Alcaraz – Dimitrov: Schedule and where to watch the Queen’s game on TV

What time and where to watch today’s game from alcaraz at Queen’s on TV

alcaraz will look for a place for ‘semis’ after defeating in the quarterfinals Play hedge

The quarterfinals of the Queen’s Tournament are already defined and this Friday June 23 Carlos Alcaraz y Grigor Dimitrov They will meet in London to continue with options to be crowned in London.

The history of matches between the two players closes with only two clashes to date and that ended in victory for the tennis player from Murcia. The two matches were played at the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris in 2022 (6-1 and 6-3) and in the ATP Masters 1000 de Madrid in 2023 (6-2 and 7-5).

On the other hand, it should be noted that alcaraz reached the quarterfinals after beating Use Lehecka (6-2 and 6-3) in the round of 16 already Arthur Rinderknech (4-6, 7-5 and 7-6) in the Round of 32.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE EL ALCARAZ – DIMITROV DE QUEEN’S

The match between Carlos Alcaraz y Grigor Dimitrov of Queen’s ATP 500 quarter-finals this will take place friday june 23.

It can be followed in Spain through Movistar+ not before 17:00 hours (CEST). It is programmed for the channel Movistar Sportson dial 59.

