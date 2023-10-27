Tennis: Top four in the semifinals for the first time since 1994

Medvedev won against his Russian compatriot Karen Khachanov 6:3 3:6 6:3. Tsitsipas beat Croatian Borna Gojo, who was in the main draw thanks to a wildcard, 7:6 (7/4) 7:5. Rublew defeated Alexander Zverev (GER/5) 6:1 6:7 (5/7) 6:3 and reduced the head-to-head with the Olympic champion to 3:5.

For the 26-year-old, who secured his place at the ATP Finals in the previous round, it is the seventh semi-final on the tour this year. Rublew will now face Sinner in the second semi-final (4:30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +), who won the last game of the day against the American Frances Tiafoe with a convincing score of 6:3 6:4 after a convincing performance.

GEPA/Walter Luger Andrej Rublew impressed against Alexander Zverev with tough shots from the baseline

Medvedev on course to defend his title

For the 27-year-old Medvedev, it was his fifth victory in the sixth duel with Khachanov. “I’m playing well and I’m happy with my win. It was a crazy game. “One break in every set decided,” was Medvedev’s first comment on the court. The world number three has now equaled his 63rd victory this year and his personal best from 2021. “It’s not that important to me, but it’s a good sign. This number means you had a good year, hopefully I can keep pushing it higher in the next few years.”

Medvedev is still on course for his 21st title. By the way, the Russian has won all 20 of them so far at different venues, and in Vienna he is hoping for his first successful title defense ever. It would be his sixth tournament triumph this year after Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome.

Tsitsipas wins “intense match”

Afterwards, Tsitsipas, who qualified for the semi-finals in Vienna for the first time, won in two sets, but the match was closer. He was already leading 4-2 in the first set, but still had to go into a tiebreak. In this, the seventh in the world rankings fell behind 0/3 before winning 7/4. And in the second round he managed to break to 6:5, but then had to fend off three break points before closing the bag.

“I don’t know how I did the last game. It was a very intense match and not easy to get through the tight moments. It was fantastic to come back there, it was an incredible fight for me,” said the Greek to the 9,000 enthusiastic fans. Tsitsipas is playing against Medvedev for the 13th time, the Russian leads 8:4. “We’ve had a lot of matches on all surfaces. He is a very good player on all surfaces. I have to be prepared to run a lot and give everything against him,” said Tsitsipas.

Weissborn was eliminated in doubles

From an Austrian perspective, the tournament is finally over as the last domestic player in the doubles, Sam Weissborn, has been eliminated. Alongside his Monegasque partner Romain Arneodo, with whom he sensationally reached the final in Monte Carlo this year, the recently 32-year-old Viennese had to admit defeat in the quarter-finals. The duo lost to the number two seeded team Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR) 3:6 6:7 (7/9). Arneodo/Weissborn missed a set point in the tiebreak.

ATP 500 tournament in Vienna

(Austria, 2,559,790 euros, hard court, hall)

Final Table: Daniil Medwedew (RUS/1) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/8) 6:3 3:6 6:3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Borna Gojo (CRO) 7:6 (7/4) 7:5 Andrej Rublev (RUS/3) Alexander Zverev (GER/5) 6:1 6:7 (5/7) 6:3 Jannik Sinner (ITA/2) Frances Tiafoe (USA/7) 6:3 6:4 Achtelfinal- Tableau: Daniel Medwedew (RUS/1) Grigor Dimitrow (BUL) 3:6 6:2 6:4 Karen Chatschanow (RUS/8) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6:3 6:1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Tomas Machac (CZE) 6:3 4:6 7:5 Borna Gojo (CRO) Tommy Paul (USA/6) 6:3 6:4 Alexander Zverev (GER/5) Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6:2 6:4 Andrej Rublew (RUS/3) Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 7:5 6:3 Frances Tiafoe (USA/7) Gael Monfils (FRA) 5:7 6:1 6:4 Jannik Sinner (ITA/2) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) :2 6:4 Doppel, Viertel Final: Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer (ESA/NED/3)

Sebastian Ofner / Philipp Oswald (AUT)

7:6 (7/4) 6:1

Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR)

Sam Weissborn (AUT) / Romain Arneodo (MON) 6:3 7:6 (9/7) Round of 16:

Sebastian Ofner / Philipp Oswald (AUT)

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT)

7:6 (7/4) 4:6 11/9

Sam Weissborn (AUT) / Romain Arneodo (MON) Neil Oberleitner / Jurij Rodionov (AUT/LL) 6:4 6:3

