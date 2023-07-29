Tennis tournament in Hamburg: Zverev moves into the semifinals, Altmaier fails

As of: 07/28/2023 6:55 p.m

Alexander Zverev can continue to dream of his first home win at the tennis tournament in Hamburg’s Rothenbaum. The tennis Olympic champion reached the semi-finals on Friday with a 6: 3, 6: 4 against Frenchman Luca Van Assche. Daniel Altmaier, on the other hand, failed in the quarter-finals.

At the ATP clay court tournament, which is worth 1.832 million euros, Zverev will face top seed Casper Ruud from Norway or Frenchman Arthur Fils on Saturday. The North German has not made it past the semi-finals in five appearances at Rothenbaum. In the first round, Zverev, number four, had few problems with the 19-year-old Frenchman. After a little more than 40 minutes, the Hamburg player won the first set 6:3 in front of his home crowd.

The world number 19 had significantly more difficulties. on the other hand in the second sentence. Van Assche already led 4:1. But Zverev caught up point by point and after 1:29 hours converted the second match point with an ace into a two-set success.

Altmaier is eliminated in two sets

Previously, Altmaier had not been able to build on his strong performance against the Russian Andrej Rublev – after 83 minutes he had to admit defeat to the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen 4: 6, 4: 6. With a win against the world number 79. he could have broken into the top 50 players in the world for the first time. Zhang meets Laslo Djere in the semifinals on Saturday. The Serb defeated third-placed Italian Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3.

Early on Friday afternoon, Reinbeker Noma Noha Akugue continued her little tennis fairy tale and made it into the final of the WTA tournament. The 19-year-old clearly won against the Russian Diana Schnaider 6:3, 6:3 and is in the final against the Dutch Arantxa Rus on Saturday.

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | 07/28/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

