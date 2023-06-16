Home » Tennis tournament in Stuttgart: after a curious point win – Tiafoe is in the semifinals in Stuttgart
Tennis tournament in Stuttgart: after a curious point win – Tiafoe is in the semifinals in Stuttgart

Tennis tournament in Stuttgart: after a curious point win – Tiafoe is in the semifinals in Stuttgart

Status: 06/16/2023 3:01 p.m

After a game that went unusually well, American tennis pro Frances Tiafoe has reached the semi-finals of the grass tournament in Stuttgart.

Tiafoe won his quarterfinals against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets on Friday, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Tiafoe will meet his compatriot Taylor Fritz or the Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the semifinals on Saturday.

Curiosities at crucial points

The 21-year-old Musetti won the first set in a tie-break. Tiafoe had already led 5:3 and then even missed two set points. In the tie-break of the second set, Tiafoe benefited from a place error. The ball no longer bounced off a bump in the grass, Musetti missed the ball and then made a double fault on set point against himself. In the decisive third set, title co-favorite Tiafoe benefited again from an unusual point win: Because Muesetti thought his forehand shot would end up out of bounds, he called for the rally – but his ball still came down in the field. The point went to Tiafoe because of a “handicap”. Tiafoe used the following breakball and secured the quick lead to 1:0.

Struff is fighting for a place in the semifinals

With Jan-Lennard Struff, the last German in the tournament is fighting for a place in the semi-finals on Friday. The 33-year-old meets Richard Gasquet from France.

