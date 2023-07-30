Tennis tournament in Warsaw: incredible feat: Laura Siegemund is in the final

As of: 07/29/2023 6:43 p.m

Laura Siegemund (Metzingen) has reached the final in Warsaw after an enormous energy performance. She won two three-set matches on Saturday and is in a singles final for the first time since 2017.

What a tour de force for Laura Siegemund. In Warsaw, the 35-year-old from Metzingen was on the court for a total of six hours and 19 minutes on Saturday. In the morning she had to play against the Italian Lucrezia Stefanini in the quarter-finals. The game couldn’t take place the day before due to rain. After 3:24 hours, the Swabian prevailed against her opponent 7:6 (7:5), 5:7, 6:3.

A few hours later, Siegemund had to play again, in the semifinals against compatriot Tatjana Maria (Bad Saulgau). World No. 65 Maria won her quarterfinals at the $259,303 hard court tournament in the Polish capital on Friday.

Spectacular action by Maria

Maria came into this semi-final match better, broke the break and quickly led 3-1 in the first set. When the score was 4:3, the spectators experienced a particularly spectacular rally: Maria had already lost her racket, was able to grab it again in fractions of a second and actually returned a volley from Siegemund. Even if the point ultimately went to Metzingerin – it was an impressive move by Maria. Here you can see the action:

Siegemund, placed far behind her opponent as number 153 in the world rankings, fought back and got the break for her part. Later she was able to successfully fend off three set balls before Maria won the set 7:5.

In the second sentence there were many indications that Maria would make a quick decision. But the wind turned, Siegemund got two breaks and won the two sets 6:3. The decisive third set was extremely balanced. Both players brought their service games through. When the score was 5:4, Siegemund then managed the decisive break to 6:4 – after a playing time of 2:55 hours.

First individual final for Siegemund since 2017

The Swabian is in a single final on the WTA Tour for the first time in more than six years. In 2017 she surprisingly triumphed on sand in Stuttgart.

In the final on Sunday, the winner of the second semi-final between the favored world number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) and the Belgian Yanina Wickmayer (No. 109 in the world rankings) is waiting.

