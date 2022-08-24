Home Sports Tennis, Us Open: in five they can become number one in the world
Tennis, Us Open: in five they can become number one in the world

The tournament starts on Monday in New York: Medvedev commands the current ranking, but the favorite is Nadal. Alcaraz and Tsitsipas are also in the running. And if Ruud …

Five names for a throne. World number one in the ATP ranking. And if everyone will play it starting from Monday, when the Us Open will start, the last slam of this 2022. A pretty crazy year for tennis (and not only), therefore the final fireworks to decide who after New York will occupy the currently in the hands of Daniil Medvedev they are there. So are you sure that the Russian, the reigning champion, will no longer be # 1 in the world at the end of the US Open? No, he is not, but in the light of facts and numbers, he is one of the least feasible options, for the simple fact that he has a lot more to lose than his opponents. Behind Medvedev, in fact, we find Rafael Nadal, Stefano Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and even Casper Ruud entered the race. Some more, some less, some much less, all have the theoretical possibility of becoming No. 1 at the end of New York.

