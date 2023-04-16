Tennis: US women show Austria borders

The game will be played on the 10th and 11th. November, the draw is expected to take place in early May. Other failed teams in the pot include Great Britain, Brazil, Poland, who were eliminated by Kazakhstan and were missing world number one Iga Swiatek injured, Slovakia, Mexico and Ukraine.

The Austrians have fond memories of the play-off, as the surprising 3-2 win over Latvia in November in Schwechat paved the way for the duel with Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Co. “We will definitely give everything to reach the qualifying round again,” said Maruska. The luck of the draw should help. “It can’t be a more difficult task in the fall, after all. We’re hoping for a solvable task,” said sports director Jürgen Melzer.

Praise despite a clear end

The Lower Austrian, who also acts as Davis Cup captain for the men, found words of praise for Grabher and Sinja Kraus despite missing the set win. The duo would have sold “very well” against the favored Americans. “It took both of them a bit to find their way in, and they played really well in the second set. In the end, the higher class prevailed,” said Melzer.

That was also the case on Saturday in Pegula’s 6-1 6-3 win over Grabher. “She (Pegula, note) was simply better in terms of serve. And you can see that she’s not so high in the ranking for nothing.” It was the duel of number three in the world with number 78. Kraus, who came close to winning a set against Pegula on Friday, is only number 153 of the world ranking.

Important experiences

To expect the rise would have been presumptuous. Especially since the hosts had started with two top six players for the first time since 2005. “You can’t compare it to the other times either, because back then we weren’t as far apart in the rankings as this time, where the US women had two top ten players and home advantage,” said Maruska. For Grabher and Kraus, who lost the final doubles match with Melanie Klaffner against Gauff/Cathy McNally, these were also the first duels with top ten players.

“They saw yesterday (Friday, n.d.) and today (Saturday, n.d.) that they can play with top ten players, even though they’ve never played against one before. You also notice what is still missing. Both of them have certainly gained a lot of experience and can also build on that,” says Maruska. Grabher also underlined this. “Although I certainly didn’t do my best, I was still there from the rallies and got my chances. I just have to learn to use them against such top players.”

Final tournament in early November

The US-Americans remain in the running for their 19th title after the sovereign promotion against the Austrians. The twelve-team final tournament, for which defending champion Switzerland and last year’s finalist Australia qualified, will take place between November 7th and 12th. The venue has not yet been determined.

Austria’s best players are once again spectators, for them it is important to set further accents until the play-off on the WTA tour. Grabher recently made positive headlines in Charleston with the first WTA 500 round of 16 entry, as did Kraus, who was able to celebrate a main draw victory for the first time in Bogota. Both are as good as ever in the rankings.