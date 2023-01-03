Welcome back, Venus. The eldest of the Williams sisters – 43 years old on June 17 – won a match on the WTA circuit a year and a half after the last time. She did it in the 250 tournament in Auckland, Australia, against compatriot Katie Volynets, 21, number 113 in the ranking, who started from the qualifiers.

OUT OF THE TOP 1000

Exactly 552 days had passed since the last match won, in 2021 at Wimbledon against Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets. The success against Volynets came in a match lasting one hour and 44 minutes, closed 7-6 6-2 by the former number 1 in the world. Venus participates in the tournament with a wild card, also received for the upcoming Australian Open: the American currently occupies position number 1003 in the ranking. In the last American summer she had tried four times: in Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati and the US Open, without however being able to pass the first round. There is one frightening fact: more than 28 years have passed since the first match won by Williams on the circuit. It was 1994, October 31, in Oakland (in the United States). She is an ageless champion: in the next round she will face the Chinese Lin Zhu, 84th in the standings.