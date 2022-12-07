The latest arrival is Severin Luthi, Roger Federer’s former coach, the latest name that will join the very rich Diriyah Tennis Cup: exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia scheduled from tomorrow until December 10 and promises to be very spectacular .

As well as remunerative for those who participate. The coach will do a “clinic” with the local boys, and before him Mats Wilander and Stefan Johansson, former slam winners, had also joined the party. No one wants to miss the event, and given the promised checks, it’s understandable why. With all due respect to rest, preparation and “there is too much play during the season”. The Diriyah Tennis Cup seems to be something else.

A stellar performance boasting the participation of five top 10 players and other illustrious names in tennis. Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz were the last two players announced, who joined a slam draw, with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev (returning after the Roland Garros injury), Cameron Norrie, Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Stricker, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka.

FORMULA

—

Tomorrow the start and Matteo Berrettini will immediately be on the field in singles. In fact, the format provides that the top four seeds receive a bye for the first round. Therefore, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev and Fritz are by right qualified for the quarterfinals. The other eight will take the field for the round of 16, which will be played on Thursdays, like the quarter-finals. Friday then space for the semifinals and Saturday appointment with the final. However, no one will just play a match: in fact, those who are defeated in the first round will form a doubles tournament where you can have even more fun. And also earn a nice nest egg, just so as not to let anyone go dry. What attracts, of this Diriyah Tennis Cup, is in fact the prize money, truly dizzying. Almost like a slam, at least like a Masters 1000. One million euros will go to the winner of the singles tournament, 500,000 to the finalist and 250,000 to the two semi-finalists. The couple who win the doubles tournament will each receive $250,000, the two finalists $125,000 and those eliminated in the semifinals $75,000.