Home » Tennis: Weissborn in Monte Carlo in the doubles final
Sports

Tennis: Weissborn in Monte Carlo in the doubles final

by admin
Tennis: Weissborn in Monte Carlo in the doubles final

Tennis

Sam Weissborn’s unexpected run of success at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo continued on Saturday. The 31-year-old Viennese sensationally entered the final of the event in the highest ATP category alongside Monegasque Romain Arneodo in front of Prince Albert. Arneodo and Weissborn defeated the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz after 2:07 hours 7:6 (9/7) 4:6 10/7.

15.04.2023 14.29

Online since today, 2:29 p.m

Arneodo/Weissborn had fended off a total of four set balls from the opponents in the tie-break of the first set at 3:6 and later again and used the first set themselves. Especially in the finish left-hander Weissborn convinced as the best man on the pitch with his strong forehand.

Weissborn is in a 1000 tournament for the first time ever, and that’s only thanks to a wild card, which was probably awarded mainly because of local hero Arneodo. Opponents in the final are either Fabrice Martin/Andreas Mies (FRA/GER) or Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek (CRO/USA/5).

Huge improvement in ranking

In view of the successful run, Arneodo/Weissborn need not fear. The duo had already impressed in the previous rounds with victories over Marcelo Melo/Alexander Zverev (BRA/GER) and number two seeded Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR).

Weissborn, who traveled to the Principality with his wife and son Romeo, will improve the ranking enormously and move up from 105th to at least 61st place. He and Arneodo already have 600 points, 1,000 would be there for the title. The Austrian-Monegasque pairing will share prize money of EUR 152,140 just for reaching the final, while the doubles winners will receive EUR 282,870.

See also  Ice hockey: paralyzed from the neck down – drama about Mike Glemser

ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo

(Monaco, 6.228.295 Euro, Sand)

Semifinals:
Jannik Sinner (ITA/7) Holger Rune (DEN/6) -:- -:-
Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) Taylor Fritz (USA/8) -:- -:-
Doubles, semifinals:
Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/MON) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz (GER) 7:6 (9/7) 4:6 10/7
Fabrice Martin / Andreas Mies (FRA/GER) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek (CRO/USA/5)
Quarterfinals:
Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/MON) Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliövaara (GBR/FIN/6) 6:2 7:6 (7/3)
Round of 16:
Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/MON) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR/2) 6:2 6:3
First round:
Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/MON) Marcelo Melo / Alexander Zverev (BRA/GER) 6:2 6:4

You may also like

Kimaiyo and Semenovyčová dominated the Pardubice wine half-marathon

Alice D’Amato gold on the parallel bars at...

Football: Danso is looking forward to a duel...

In return to Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger remembers...

2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: The Chinese team added...

France’s Coline Devillard crowned European jumping champion

Didier Digard on the Galtier affair: “An investigation?...

Xinxiang Station of World Table Tennis Championships: Sun...

Třinec as an inspiration for Dynamo. We have...

Manchester United takeover: US-based Carlyle emerges as potential...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy