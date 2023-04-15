Tennis: Weissborn in Monte Carlo in the doubles final

Arneodo/Weissborn had fended off a total of four set balls from the opponents in the tie-break of the first set at 3:6 and later again and used the first set themselves. Especially in the finish left-hander Weissborn convinced as the best man on the pitch with his strong forehand.

Weissborn is in a 1000 tournament for the first time ever, and that’s only thanks to a wild card, which was probably awarded mainly because of local hero Arneodo. Opponents in the final are either Fabrice Martin/Andreas Mies (FRA/GER) or Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek (CRO/USA/5).

Huge improvement in ranking

In view of the successful run, Arneodo/Weissborn need not fear. The duo had already impressed in the previous rounds with victories over Marcelo Melo/Alexander Zverev (BRA/GER) and number two seeded Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR).

Weissborn, who traveled to the Principality with his wife and son Romeo, will improve the ranking enormously and move up from 105th to at least 61st place. He and Arneodo already have 600 points, 1,000 would be there for the title. The Austrian-Monegasque pairing will share prize money of EUR 152,140 just for reaching the final, while the doubles winners will receive EUR 282,870.

ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo

(Monaco, 6.228.295 Euro, Sand)

Semifinals: Jannik Sinner (ITA/7) Holger Rune (DEN/6) -:- -:- Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) Taylor Fritz (USA/8) -:- -:-