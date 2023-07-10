Home » Tennis Wimbledon 2023, today’s results: Djokovic interrupted, Rublev ok
Tennis Wimbledon 2023, today's results: Djokovic interrupted, Rublev ok

Tennis Wimbledon 2023, today's results: Djokovic interrupted, Rublev ok

The awaited challenge of the round of 16 at Wimbledon between Novak ended without a winner Djokovic e Hubert Hurkacz. The match, in fact, was interrupted after 23 English due to the curfew at the All England Club. At that moment Djokovic was ahead by two sets, both won in tiebreaks with a score of 8-6. The match will be concluded on Monday: for Nole, therefore, he will miss the eventual rest day towards the quarterfinals, scheduled for Tuesday against Andrey Rublev. The Russian, who opened the program on the Central, beat the Kazakh in five sets Bublik in the remake of the Halle final.

Surprise Safiullin: in the quarterfinals from n. 92 in the world!

The real surprise of the day, however, was Roman’s shift Safiullin. The Russian, No. 92 in the world, knocked out no. 26 of seeding Denis Shapovalov, thus reaching Sinner in the quarterfinals. Before the Championships, Safiullin had never advanced beyond the second round at a Grand Slam. The victory with Shapovalov gives the Russian a record that becomes the first player outside the ATP top 75 to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Nick Kyrgios in 2014.

