Tennis: Wozniacki out on return in second round

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki had to admit defeat to Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/9) 2:6 5:7 after her impressive comeback victory in the second round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal on Wednesday (local time). The day before, the 33-year-old Dane celebrated an unchallenged 6:2 6:2 win over the Australian Kimberly Birrell after a break of more than three years.



10.08.2023 08.35

Online since today, 8.35 a.m

“All in all, I will take a lot of positives from this week and build on them. I won my match yesterday. Today I played against someone who just won Wimbledon,” said Wozniacki, who was able to compete in Canada thanks to a wild card, after her defeat.

The Dane officially announced her retirement in January 2020 after the Australian Open. Now the 33-year-old would like to know again and has also announced that she will compete at the US Open in New York, which begins on August 28th. Wozniacki received a wild card for the fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year and for the Cincinnati Open next week.

The mother of two then has a few months to prepare for the Australian Open. The Summer Olympics in Paris 2024 are definitely a goal, too, she said. Wozniacki has won 30 WTA tournaments so far in her career – including the Australian Open in 2018 – and was number one in the world for 71 weeks.

WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal

(Canada, $2,788,468, hard)

Roundtable: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7:6 (8/6) 6:2 Karolina Muchova (CZE/14) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 7:5 6:4 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/11) 7:5 5:7 6:3 Danielle Collins (USA) Maria Sakkari (GRE/8) 6:4 6:2 Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) 6:4 6:3. 4 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Madison Keys (USA/13) b Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/9) Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6:2 7:5 Cori Gauff (USA/6) Katie Boulter (GBR) 6:2 6:2 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) 6:4 4:6 6:2 Darja Kasatkina (RUS/10) Anna Blinkowa (RUS) 6:2 7:5 Sloane Stephens (USA) Victoria Asarenka (BLR/16). ) wo Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Jennifer Brady (USA) 6:7 ​​(3/7) 7:6 (7/5) 6:3 Petra Kvitova (CZE/7) Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6:2 5:3 7 6:0 Belinda Bencic (SUI/12) Alycia Parks (USA) 6:3 5:7 6:4 Ljudmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 6:3 6:2 Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Petra Martic (CRO) 6:3 7:6 (7/5) Clear Table: Iga Swiatek (POL/1) Freilos Karolina Pliskova (CZE) Zhu Lin (CHN) 6:3 6:7 (8/10) 6:2 Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6:4 7:6 (7/3) Karolina Muchova (CZE/14) Anastasia Potapowa (RUS) 7:6 (7/4) 6:2 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/ 11) Magdalena Frech (POL) 6:4 6:2 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Peyton Stearns (USA) 6:3 6:2 Danielle Collins (USA) Jelina Switolina (UKR) 6:2 6:2 Maria Sakkari (GRE/ 8) Freilos Jessica Pegula (USA/4) Freilos Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) Bernarda Pear (USA) 6:3 6:4 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Donna Vekic (CRO) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Madison Keys (USA/13) Venus Williams (USA) 6:2 7:5 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/9) Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6:4 6:2 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6:2 6:2 Katie Boulter (GBR) Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6:3 6:1 Cori Gauff (USA/6) Freilos Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Freilos Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Kayla Day (USA) 7:6 (7/1) 6:3 Anna Blinkowa (RUS) Zhang Shuai (CHN) 4:6 6:2 6:3 Darja Kasatkina (RUS/10) Elise Mertens (BEL) 6:4 6:2 Victoria Asarenka (BLR/16) Magda Linette ( POL) 6:3 6:0 Sloane Stephens (USA) Angelina Kalinina (UKR) 6:4 7:6 (7/2) Jennifer Brady (USA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7:6 (9/7) 0:6 7:6 (10/8) Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/3) Freilos Petra Kvitova (CZE/7) Freilos Camila Giorgi (ITA) Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6:3 6:2 Alycia Parks (USA) Lauren Davis (USA) 7:5 4:6 6:2 Belinda Bencic (SUI/12) Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6:2 6:3 Ljudmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 4:6 6:2 6:3 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) Martha Kostjuk (UKR) 6:2 1:6 6:3 Petra Martic (CRO) Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6:0 6:4 Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Freilos