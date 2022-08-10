Camila, reigning WTA 1000 champion, beats the winner of the last US Open at the tie break and then dominates the second fraction. Now she is waiting for the Belgian Mertens

Camila Giorgi begins her defense of the title she won last year in Toronto, and she does it in the best possible way, with a beautiful, beautiful and convincing victory against Emma Raducanu, seeded n. 9 and above all winner of the Us Open last year. At the “National Bank Open”, a WTA 1000 tournament with a prize pool of $ 2,697,250 on Canadian hardcourt, the 30-year-old from Macerata, WTA number 29 and reigning champion (although last year it was played in Montreal), brilliantly overcame the British: 7-6 (0) 6-2 the final in an hour and 49 minutes of play in favor of Giorgi, who in the second round will challenge the Belgian Elise Mertens (7-6 6-1 against the Hungarian Anna Bondar).

After a very tight first set, where neither of the two has practically ever held the serve, decided at the tie break, the one dominated by Giorgi, Raducanu had escaped in the second set, with a 0-2 that allowed us to glimpse an arm wrestling again , but at that point the blue literally changed gear, putting in 6 games in a row, leaving no way out for Raducanu, who after the surprising slam victory continues to really struggle, unable to return to the level that allowed her to win. in New York.

Now Mertens — Between Giorgi and 26-year-old Mertens there are three precedents: the Belgian is ahead 2-1 but the last match, just in Montreal a year ago, was won by the blue in two sets. Camila still seems in shape and determined at least to try to repeat the success In the other games, Coco Gauff’s quiet victory over Brengle (Usa) 6-1 6-3, Zheng’s success over Marino, Sorribes Tormo over Liu and Tomljanovic over Kudermetova . See also The sports judge has not yet decided: Fiorentina-Udinese remains pending

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 23:48)

