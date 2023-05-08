Home » Tennis: young star Alcaraz before returning to the throne
Tennis: young star Alcaraz before returning to the throne

After successfully defending his title at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid, Carlos Alcaraz is about to return to the tennis throne. The Spaniard is only five points short of Novak Djokovic in the ATP world rankings published on Monday. With that, Alcaraz pushed the Serbs off the top even with a defeat in Rome this week. The reason for this is that the 20-year-old was not there in the Italian capital last year and can now fully score, while Djokovic, as last year’s winner, can only defend his points.

Before his first appearance in Rome, Alcaraz revealed that after his injury-plagued start to the season, he is now one hundred percent thinking big and motivated to continue improving his game towards the French Open. “I’m an ambitious guy and I’m really going for the Rome title,” said the Iberian, who has been 20 since the previous week, after winning his tenth career title on the tour, achieved by a hard-fought three-set win over the “Lucky Loser” Jan- Lennard Struff. The German is ranking 28th. as good as never there.

The final stop was only in the final against the once more overwhelming Alcaraz. “I know that I have the ability to play well in important moments,” said Alcaraz confidently. “I’m a player who grows under pressure and on the big stage. I love doing different things in those moments and aligning myself with what my opponents are throwing at me. I’m a player for the finals. I played 13 and won ten of them.” Apart from Alcaraz, only his compatriot Rafael Nadal has won in Madrid two years in a row.

It is currently very questionable that the 14-time Paris winner will be a serious opponent for Alcaraz this year. Due to injury, the 36-year-old has not played since the Australian Open in January, and he is not in Rome this week either. Roger Federer, who retired last year, sympathizes with his long-time competitor. “It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa couldn’t be there,” said the Swiss on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Nadal has not missed a single game at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005.

Dominic Thiem’s ​​appearance in the main competition in Paris is not yet fixed either – he has the option of a successor, via qualification or via wildcard. The Lower Austrian takes this week’s Mauthausen Challenger as world number 96. in attack. Styrian Sebastian Ofner improved to 122nd place by reaching the final in Prague. Struff, on the other hand, is only six places away from replacing Alexander Zverev as the best German. Julia Grabher, who competes in Rome this week, has made up three places for women, the Vorarlberg native is 89.

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

Finale:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6:4 3:6 6:3
Semifinals:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Borna Coric (CRO/17) 6:4 6:3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Aslan Karazew (RUS) 4:6 6:3 6:4
Quarter-final tableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) 6:4 7:5
Borna Coric (CRO/17) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:3 6:3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) 7:6 (7/5) 5:7 6:3
Aslan Karazew (RUS) Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 7:6 (7/3) 6:4
Round of 16 tableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Alexander Zverev (GER/13) 6:1 6:2
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/10) Andrej Rublew (RUS/5) 7:6 (10/8) 6:4
Daniel Altmaier (GER) Jaume Munar (ESP) 6:3 6:0
Borna Coric (CRO/17) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) 6:7 (5/7) 6:3 7:6 (7/5)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Pedro Cachin (ARG) 7:6 (9/7) 6:7 (7/9) 6:3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:3 6:1
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Taylor Fritz (USA/8) 3:6 7:6 (7/5) 7:6 (10/8)
Aslan Karazew (RUS) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) 7:6 (7/1) 6:4

