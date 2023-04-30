Home » Tennis: Zverev easily reached the round of 16 in Madrid
Sports

Tennis: Zverev easily reached the round of 16 in Madrid

by admin
Tennis: Zverev easily reached the round of 16 in Madrid

Status: 04/30/2023 11:28 p.m

Alexander Zverev quickly reached the round of 16 of the ATP tournament in Madrid. Another German is further along.

The 26-year-old had no trouble in the 6-1, 6-0 in the third round match against the overwhelmed French qualifier Hugo Grenier and converted his first match point after just 56 minutes.

Next opponent Alcaraz

In the match for the quarterfinals, Zverev meets the top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrow 6: 2, 7: 5 in the evening. “The next match will be very important. It will be a huge test – and I’m looking forward to that too,” said Zverev.

In the second round, in a three-and-a-half-hour tour de force against the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena, he narrowly prevented an early exit.

Zverev: “I felt wonderful”

The hardships were not noticeable to the Hamburger. Zverev acted in a concentrated manner and also benefited from the passivity of his opponent, who had surprisingly knocked out Diego Schwartzman from Argentina and Sebastian Korda from the USA in the previous rounds.

Zverev, who triumphed at the 2018 and 2021 clay court tournament, needed just 24 minutes to win the first set and also dominated the second round at will.

Daniel Altmaier wins German duel.

With Daniel Altmaier there is another German in the tournament. In a purely German duel, he defeated Yannick Hanfmann 7:6 (7:3), 6:3. The in-form Jan-Lennard Struff (Warstein) also wants to follow suit against the Serb Dusan Lajovic on Monday.

You may also like

Draw in Frankfurt: Eintracht soccer players keep Hoffenheim...

NBA play-offs: Stephen Curry scores 50 points as...

Victory against Hertha BSC: After whistles at the...

50 points, Kings or better-7

Snooker World Championship: Si Jiahui was reversed and...

Esteban Ocon almost runs over photographers in pit...

IT’S THE TURN OF THE IRISH LEINSTER TO...

Milik, the curious penalty with a jump in...

CBA referee grabs the show: Controversy in the...

Simakala scores three times: VfL Osnabrück wins 4:3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy