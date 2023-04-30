Tennis: Zverev easily reached the round of 16 in Madrid

Status: 04/30/2023 11:28 p.m

Alexander Zverev quickly reached the round of 16 of the ATP tournament in Madrid. Another German is further along.

The 26-year-old had no trouble in the 6-1, 6-0 in the third round match against the overwhelmed French qualifier Hugo Grenier and converted his first match point after just 56 minutes.

Next opponent Alcaraz

In the match for the quarterfinals, Zverev meets the top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrow 6: 2, 7: 5 in the evening. “The next match will be very important. It will be a huge test – and I’m looking forward to that too,” said Zverev.

In the second round, in a three-and-a-half-hour tour de force against the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena, he narrowly prevented an early exit.

Zverev: “I felt wonderful”

The hardships were not noticeable to the Hamburger. Zverev acted in a concentrated manner and also benefited from the passivity of his opponent, who had surprisingly knocked out Diego Schwartzman from Argentina and Sebastian Korda from the USA in the previous rounds.

Zverev, who triumphed at the 2018 and 2021 clay court tournament, needed just 24 minutes to win the first set and also dominated the second round at will.

Daniel Altmaier wins German duel.

With Daniel Altmaier there is another German in the tournament. In a purely German duel, he defeated Yannick Hanfmann 7:6 (7:3), 6:3. The in-form Jan-Lennard Struff (Warstein) also wants to follow suit against the Serb Dusan Lajovic on Monday.