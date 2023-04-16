Tens of thousands of runners run for the Asian Games in Xianghu Half Marathon in Hangzhou_Hangzhou Net

Tens of thousands of runners run happily for the Asian Games in Xianghu, Hangzhou half marathon

April 16 coincided with the 160-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Hangzhou Xianghu Half Marathon returned after a three-year absence, adding to Hangzhou’s efforts to create a “city of events”.

At 8 o’clock in the morning, 10,000 runners from all over the world reunited in Xianghu Lake, set off again, and ran freely. Their vigorous posture became a beautiful landscape, and they welcomed the Asian Games with a pace full of passion and vitality.

There are two groups in this competition, the half marathon and the happy run (4.5 kilometers). The contestants run along the Xianghu scenic spot to enjoy the scenery of the lake and mountains, passing through Kaiyuan Senbo Park, Kuahuqiao scenic spot, and the slow life street of Xianghu Financial Town. , World Tourism Alliance Headquarters, Xianghu Country Sports Park, Xianghu Future School, Academician Island, Tiger Cave Scenic Spot, Chengshan Nostalgic Scenic Spot, Xiasun Cultural Village and other major attractions in Xianghu Lake. A “Xiangma” connects the history, culture and ecology of Xianghu Lake, which brings not only the passion of sports to the runners, but also a running journey to enjoy the unique water-friendly scenery of Xianghu Lake.

After fierce competition, MESKELU MENGISTU NIGATU and MOHAMMED MISA YIMER from Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s half marathon championships respectively. Chen Jiadong from Ningbo is the first Chinese player to cross the line. This is also his first time to participate in the “Xiangma”, and he called it “difficult”. “The scenery on the track is very beautiful, and the audience along the way is very enthusiastic and keeps cheering for the runners. It’s just that you need to pass 18 bridges, which is a big test for yourself.” Chen Jiadong told reporters that he is a college physical education teacher and has been running marathons for five or six years. He is very satisfied with being able to win the first place in the domestic group this time, “running into 70 minutes has completed the task.”

During the competition, the organizing committee selected 32 good-looking and high-level official pacers to form the “Rabbit” Legion to provide pace services and escort the contestants. Abundant in-match and post-match supplies provided players with timely replenishment of energy, and the official photographer also took wonderful moments for the contestants.

This event will not only drive the upsurge of fitness for all in Hangzhou, but also create a beautiful picture of “Poems and Paintings in the South of the Yangtze River, Vigorous Zhejiang”, so that more friends at home and abroad can know Xianghu, understand Xianghu, share the concept of healthy life with Xianghu, and promote The further development of Xiaoshan’s urban economy and social undertakings. Xianghu will also welcome the Asian Games with the best style, best environment and best atmosphere.