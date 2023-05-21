Home » Tensions between supporters and players in Ajaccio
More than 6,000 spectators were announced at the François-Coty stadium this Sunday by the LFP, which referred to the number of tickets issued without taking into account those absent. They were actually at least three times less but that did not save the ACA from the scold of some of its supporters who witnessed the heavy defeat against Rennes (5-0).

Faced with the new opposite scenario that was being written in front of them, the tension mounted just after the fourth Rennes goal scored by Amine Gouiri (40th). Relatives of Michaël José Barreto were apparently taken to task in the stand reserved for families, which prompted the midfielder to lose interest in the game completely. Riad Nouri came off the bench to comfort his daughter at the edge of the lawn while goalkeeper Benjamin Leroy did the same at halftime.

Calm returned in the second period but the attitude of the public was not to the liking of coach Olivier Pantaloni. “Yes, I regret it. We can be disappointed, I understand, we’re having a terrible season but it’s very easy to be a supporter and to ask for selfies or jerseys when everything is going well. We also need it greatly when we are in difficulty. It’s not pleasant for them but even less for the players who need to be supported.»

Mathematically relegated since their heavy defeat conceded against PSG (0-5) on May 13, AC Ajaccio will travel to Lens next weekend before receiving Marseille on the last day. “It’s scary, we can fear the worst », already anticipated Pantaloni. His team has not won for eleven matches (nine defeats and two draws).

