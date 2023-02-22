After rapid expansion in 2022 following the launch of CGO600 and CGO800S, TENWAYS, the leading urban electric mobility brand, presents its latest proposal: the Tenways CGO600 Pro e-bike.

Having built a vibrant and highly engaged community, the makers have listened to fan feedback and created aupdated edition of the eye-catching CGO600which will be available for pre-order from February 22, 2023, with shipments starting in early March.

Tenways CGO600 Pro, the new light and cutting-edge e-bike

Tenways CGO600 Pro makes use of aelegant and sporty aestheticsoptimized compared to its predecessor model: the result is a winning combination of the expectations of the most demanding cyclists, thanks to the advanced functions, and the peculiarities most appreciated by the fandom, such as the characteristic TENWAYS smooth ride.

360Wh portable battery

This new model features a 360Wh portable battery, made with a color coating for greater visual appeal: an unusual feature for e-bikes in this price range, which is sure to please the more attentive to detail enthusiasts. The battery can deliver up to 100 km of assisted rangefurther extended thanks to optional power banks.

Adjustable stem

CGO600 Pro also sees the addition of a adjustable stem, to accommodate a wider range of riding styles and positions. The new model also boasts a integrated front lightdesigned in an innovative style thanks to a technologically advanced and captivating design.

I 40mm road tires come standard, to ensure better traction in everyday driving. The new TENWAYS branded aluminum mudguards offer greater protection to the cyclist, while keeping the weight of the vehicle low.

Lightness and natural driving

Despite all these technical innovations, CGO600 Pro remains faithful to basic philosophy of TENWAYS, which aims to ensure exceptional and natural driving. Firstly, the overall weight has been kept to a minimum, allowing, at just 16 kg, optimal handling, adaptable to the needs of any type of cyclist.

250W motor

Il 250W motor with rear hub clutch is silent, powerful and highly appreciated by the ever growing Tenwayers community; working in perfect synergy with the super-responsive magnetic torque sensorthus offering a natural, intuitive and fluid pedaling experience.

The Gates carbon belt drive completes the driving experience: designed for maximum durability and minimum maintenance, it has a range of 30,000 km.

In line with TENWAYS goal of contribute to a greener and more sustainable world by offering quality electric bicycles at an advantageous quality-price ratiothe CGO600 Pro will be sold on the TENWAYS website for 1,799 euros.

A special early-bird offer will also be available for a limited time.

Tenways CGO600 Pro Specifiche

Weight: 16kg

Maximum speed: 25km/h

Maximum load: 120kg

Autonomia: 70-100km

Battery: 36V 10Ah with cells

LG Sensor: Magnetic torque sensor

Motor: 250W brushless motor with built-in patented clutch

Display: Display OLED compatto

Drive systems: Gates carbon belt

Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

Tyres: 700*40C CST puncture resistant

Colori: Avocado Green/Midnight Black / Sky Blue / Pebble Grey

Dimensioni: 460mm/500mm/540mm/580mm

