Cabaret, entertainment but also intimate events and moving stories. The protagonist on the stage of One it is she, the emotion, with the Italian television presenter and actor as an interpreter The Mammucariwho told us his story on Tuesday 10 January through a touching monologue.

The story with Thais Wiggers and the birth of daughter Julia

The showman recounted his experience of separated father, a condition that affects many men in Italy, many of whom, just like him, have had and still have problems maintaining a relationship with their children once the story with their mothers is over. In December, the conductor had published a photo on social media in which his ex-partner was at his side Thais Wiggers and the daughter Julia, 13 years. But behind the shot, which immortalized the happy family spending a joyous day together, there are pasts that need to be retraced. As the 58-year-old does in his monologue on the stage of Le Iene. The couple had met in 2007, when she was the tissue of Striscia la Notizia. A passionate love that led, a year later, to the birth of their daughter Julia. In 2010, then, the decision to leave because despite having tried, the two just didn’t get along. And this is where the complicated part of the story begins: you can’t think only of yourself but you have to take into account the happiness of a third person, in this case that of the child. This too is a theme addressed in the soliloquy.

Teo Mammucari’s monologue

Holding back tears, visibly moved, Teo begins to speak: “So, when two people who have a child separate, it always hurts, because it is difficult in that situation to give the best of oneself. I was overwhelmed, I had less certainties than her and many more fears because ‘mum is always mummy’, but a father is always a father too I repeated to myself, but it didn’t sound as good. I haven’t seen my daughter Julia for three years, she was in Brazil with her mom, ‘mom is always mom’ and she once told me ‘dad it’s my fault if I hadn’t been there you wouldn’t have had these problems’ “.

And then the suggestion: “Oh no, my love, no, you are not the problem, you are my strength. That’s where I understood that when you separate you don’t have to think about your problems, you have to think about your children, it’s only in this way that you can be a good parent, I try to be one every day, also thanks to the mother who after those three years in Brazil understood that she couldn’t be a good mother by denying me the possibility of being a good father, not everyone has her sensitivity, I understand that, not everyone has my luck, but to all dads I want to say: don’t seek revenge, don’t think to your problems, think about your children“.