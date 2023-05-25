Teplice – Brno 1:1, Průšvih for Zbrojovka, the draw sent the Moravians to the bottom

Brno scored points in the league after four losses, yet it has the worst starting position before Sunday’s final round. Coach Martin Hašek’s men are losing to Zlín by the penultimate point and in a direct fight to avoid relegation they need to beat “Ševka” at home, otherwise they will be relegated to the second league. Teplice lost for the first time in the third home game in the extension, but before the match they were sure of salvation. They remained thirteenth in the table.

Coach Hašek surprisingly did not use Berkovec’s No. 1 goalkeeper and gave Hrubé an opportunity for the first time in the league season. The 38-year-old goalkeeper of Zbrojovka started in the top competition after more than 14 months, he last played for Jablonec against Český Budějovice in March last year. Today he made his league debut for the club where he grew up.

In the first half, Hrubý did not have much to do, although Tepličtí entered the match actively. But only the guests were dangerous. In the fifth minute, goalkeeper Mucha made a risky run against Alli, whose shot he kicked at the last moment with a slide.

Photo: Ondřej Hájek, CTK From left, Lukáš Endl from Brno, Lukáš Mareček from Teplice and Jiří Texl from Brno.

In the 17th minute, the Nigerian striker could rejoice with his teammates. After a corner kick, Alli worked the ball in the box, offered it directly against Texl’s leg and he hit the top corner of Mucha’s goal. The midfielder from Brno scored his second goal in the league year and ended Zbrojovka’s wait for a goal after four matches.

Endl could have increased shortly before the break, but he shot high over the half-open goal. Even Souček’s “cannon” from a free kick didn’t work, so the strike came on the other side. In the 58th minute, Fila stretched from 20 meters and sent the ball elusively to the post. The Brno native did not celebrate his fourth goal in the league season out of respect for his former club.

Photo: Ondřej Hájek, CTK In the middle, the goalkeeper Vlastimil Hrubý from Brno kicks the ball.

After the equalizing goal, the game opened up and more than three thousand spectators at Stínadly in Teplice saw attractive football in the final half hour, although both teams created one big chance. Alli’s cross shot was kicked just in front of the goal line by Kučer’s slip, on the other side Filo’s volley only hit the side netting.

Given the current state of the Zlín – Ostrava match, the points were not enough for Zbrojovka, even a defeat would not change their situation in the table. However, she was unable to score the winning goal against the league’s worst defense and failed away from home in the top competition for the twelfth time in a row.