Teplice – Plzeň 1:0, Teplice started the top competition with a sensational win, Koubek’s premiere was bittersweet

Teplice defeated today’s opponent after eight league matches and followed up on the successful end of the previous season. “Sklári” extended their home unbeaten streak to five games. On the contrary, Plzeň, which will enter the qualification of the European Conference League against Kosovar Drita on Thursday, won only one of the last eight duels in the top competition.

Both teams went through the summer training without defeat and entered today’s duel with confidence. Viktoria could have taken the lead in the third minute, but Jemelka and then Durosinmi narrowly missed after corner kicks. On the other side, Radosta also threatened after a corner and Chaloupek forced Staňek into the first save after 20 minutes with a bouncing shot.

The key moment of the match occurred in the 26th minute. Fila made his way through two defending players to the penalty area, where Hejda tripped him and referee Černý awarded a penalty. Trubač converted that shot on the ground into the middle of the goal, for whom it was the 14th league hit in his career. In addition, Pilsen captain Hejda limped off the pitch ten minutes later and was replaced in the lineup at the league premiere by Liberian representative Dweh, a fresh signing from second division Vyškov.

Even after switching sides, Viktoria had a very difficult time getting in front of Grigar’s gate. The Pilsen offensive was not moved even by a triple substitution from the 57th minute and the arrival of the team’s top scorer from last season, Choré.

Unlike last year’s mutual duel in the first round (2:2), the “Sklari” kept their lead. Also thanks to the fact that Durosinmi shot over the edge of the box a quarter of an hour before the end. However, the favorite did not get another chance against the 12th team of last season, and the superiority in corner kicks (14:2) did not help him either. Thus, West Bohemia did not succeed in the opening competitive match after the arrival of the Austrian-Swiss owners.

1st round of the first football league: FK Teplice – Viktoria Plzeň 1:0 (1:0) Goal: 28. Trubač z pen. Referee: Černý – Hájek, Antoníček – Petřík (video). ŽK: Jukl, Urbanec – Durosinmi, Květ, Staněk, Kalvach. Spectators: 8141. Teplice: Grigar – Knapík, Chaloupek, Mičevič – Radosta, Jukl, Mareček, Urbanec – Trubač (81. Havelka) – Gning (90. Vachoušek), Fila (71. Jásir). Coach: Frťala. Plzeň: Staněk – Rezník, Hejda (36. Dweh), Jemelka, Sýkora (74. Mosquera) – Květ (57. Traoré), Kalvach – Jirka, Vlkanova (57. Bucha), Kopic (57. Chorý) – Durosinmi. Coach: Koubek.

