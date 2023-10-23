Home » Teplice’s anger is justified. The red card should not have been given, the commission acknowledged
Sports

Teplice’s anger is justified. The red card should not have been given, the commission acknowledged

by admin

Teplice defender Nemanja Mičevič should not have been sent off in Sunday’s match of the 12th round of the first league with Ostrava for a foul on Abdullahi Tanko. In a communique, the referees’ commission of the Football Association of the Czech Republic informed about this, according to which also in the next Sunday match of the top division, the Spartan Filip Panák was correctly given a yellow card for contact with České Budějovice’s Musa Alli.

