Teplický Vondrášek misses three competitive matches for a foul on Kalabiška

Vondrášek received a red card in the 46th minute after he hit visiting Kalabiška in the shin with his sole. Slovácko won 3:1 in the power play. The experienced back will be missed by the fourteenth team in the table in the duels in Olomouc, at home with Mlada Boleslav and in Pilsen.

The North Bohemians did not agree to the expulsion after the match. “From my point of view, I never thought in my life that it would be red, but to my surprise the referee (Jan Všetečka) pulled it right away,” said Teplice coach Zdenko Frťala at the press conference.