Teqball, how beach ping pong football is played

Is called Do not agree, it’s a kind of ping pong football played mostly on the beach, and it’s the sport that – like Padel – is depopulating especially on the Riviera Romagnola. Playing Teqball is all in all simple, at least from the point of view of the rules: you can play 1 against 1 or two against two, you use a normal soccer ball and what you really need is the particular curved table.

How to play Teqball

The aim of the game is like in ping pong, or tennis: to send the ball over the net into the opponent’s portion of the table; you can hit the ball with any part of the body (except hands and arms) for a maximum of 3 hits (individual, if playing 1 against 1, in pairs and alternating, if playing 2 against 2).

Teqball was invented by a couple of Hungarian friends and entrepreneurs, Gabor Borsanyi, a former professional footballer, and Viktor Huszar, a computer scientist, essentially codifying a game that everyone more or less has always played in toilets, campsites and oratories, play football on the ping pong table. The difference is that the Teqball table has a specific curvature which makes it easier to control the ball and lengthen the number of exchanges for each action, that the net is made of plexiglass, and that it is the table, with a particular software, that decides whether the touch is valid or not (for example because it passes to the outside of the net or hits the table on the lateral edge).

Spectacular, intense, funny, the Do not agree it is an excellent game for improving ball control skills, improving one’s football and acrobatic skills, and it is no coincidence that ex-footballers and new fans of freestyle disciplines like it a lot, and more and more.

