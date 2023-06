Nina Steinbauer and Daniel Neuhold made it into the top eight in the teqball mixed competition at the European Games in Poland, but they ended up in the quarter-finals.

The Austrian duo advanced to the round of eight on Friday after victories against Moldova (2-1) and Italy (2-0) and a defeat against Hungary (0-2) as group runners-up, where the two lost to the Polish pair Alicja Bartnicka/Marek Pokwap with 0:2.

