Terence Crawford Dominates Errol Spence Jr. to Become Undisputed Welterweight Champion at T-Mobile Arena

In a highly anticipated fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford delivered a remarkable performance to defeat Errol Spence Jr. and become the new undisputed welterweight champion. Crawford showcased his dominance throughout the fight, ultimately securing a TKO victory in the ninth round.

With an incredible display of skill, Crawford knocked down Spence three times, once in the second round and twice in the seventh. Referee Harvey Dock made the right decision to stop the fight at the 2:32 mark of the ninth round due to Crawford’s relentless attack.

In his in-ring interview, Crawford expressed his gratitude and credited Spence for making the fight possible. He also emphasized his journey from being doubted to becoming a world champion, stating, “I made everyone believe. And I want to thank Spence and his team because without him, none of this would be possible for me.”

This victory solidifies Crawford’s position as the number one pound-for-pound boxer and makes him the first fighter in the four-belt era to win the undisputed championship in two different weight divisions. Previously, Crawford achieved this feat at super lightweight between 2017 and 2018. He now joins Claressa Shields as the only boxers, male or female, to hold undisputed titles in multiple weight classes in the four-belt era.

The Crawford vs. Spence Jr. fight marks the third undisputed men’s fight in 2023, following successful defenses by Canelo Alvarez and Devin Haney earlier in the year. Notably, this year has also seen six undisputed title fights in the women’s division.

The combined record of Crawford and Spence Jr. was an impressive 67-0 with 52 knockouts, surpassing the record set by Oscar De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad in their famous welterweight unification fight in 1999.

In other boxing news from the T-Mobile Arena card, Alexandro Santiago defeated Nonito Donaire to claim the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title. Santiago’s victory was a result of his youth and relentless attacking style, which proved successful against the experienced Donaire.

The Compubox statistics reflected the competitive nature of the fight, with Santiago’s volume of punches and Donaire’s precision making it a closely contested bout. Santiago, however, emerged victorious with unanimous decision scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112.

Despite the loss, Donaire commended Santiago for a great fight and left the possibility of retirement open. Donaire, a nine-time world champion, had not fought since a knockout defeat to Naoya Inoue in June 2022.

The July 29 card at the T-Mobile Arena also featured impressive victories by Isaac Cruz, Yoenis Téllez, José Salas Reyes, Demler Zamora, Justin Viloria, Kevin Ceja Ventura, and Jabin Chollet.

Fans can anticipate more thrilling boxing matches in the coming months as the sport continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

