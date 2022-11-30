The confirmation comes from the president Bandecchi: “We focused on his name, we entered into a negotiation that was brief and he decided that this is the right team for a long-term project”
Ternana has chosen the name that will replace Cristiano Lucarelli on the bench, sacked after the defeat against Pisa. The club has decided to rely on Aurelio Andreazzoli, a former coach of Empoli among others, as confirmed by the president Stefano Bandecchi on Tgr Umbria: “We focused on his name, we entered into a negotiation that was brief and Andreazzoli decided that the Ternana is the right team for a long-term project. We spoke to him, he was our first choice,” he explained.
Andreazzoli, therefore, has the task of reviving a Ternana who hasn’t won since 15 October and who has collected just three points in the last five games. The president is convinced that he is the right person to improve on his current seventh place in Serie B: “We were replacing a coach who made us win Serie C and who was seventh in the league. Andreazzoli won Serie B, he did a lot well in Serie A, so it’s the right profile.”
