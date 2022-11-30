Ternana has chosen the name that will replace Cristiano Lucarelli on the bench, sacked after the defeat against Pisa. The club has decided to rely on Aurelio Andreazzoli, a former coach of Empoli among others, as confirmed by the president Stefano Bandecchi on Tgr Umbria: “We focused on his name, we entered into a negotiation that was brief and Andreazzoli decided that the Ternana is the right team for a long-term project. We spoke to him, he was our first choice,” he explained.