Ternana-Frosinone: the motivations are missing, not the ultras

Last round of the cadet tournament entirely on Friday evening at 20:30, before starting the queue of important matches such as the play-outs and the play-offs which will decree the final verdicts. Personally I will attend Ternana-Frosinone, a match whose teams have nothing more to ask for in this championship, or rather Ternana still risks something in the relegation zone, but a series of such adverse results should occur whose percentages are really negligible.

It’s a different matter for the fans with diametrically opposite moods: the ultras ciociari travel on the wings of enthusiasm by virtue of the promotion to Serie A already conquered a few days ago at the expense of the most popular Genoa, Bari, Cagliari, Parma, etc.; Terni ultras instead on a war footing not only with the president Bandecchi with whom already during the season they “pinched” several times and on various issues, but also with the team, even first in the standings in the initial phase of the season but which then he progressively lost altitude and finally gave up when instead it was time to bring out the attributes. In any case, these are the best matches, the ones that count for nothing on paper but which could always reserve particular surprises and obviously I am not referring to the green rectangle but to the one played in the stands.

The evening, although we are almost at the end of May, is quite cool and the clouds are threatening so much so that a few drops will fall during the meeting. With the passing of the days, the spectators at the “Liberati” have always decreased and this evening is no exception, with the uncovered grandstand almost completely empty. The two corners with the ultras in the lead remain to keep the red-green flag high, as indeed happened during the whole year. The attendance figure is emblematic: 4,037 spectators between paying and season ticket holders and it is clear that more than one of these preferred something else; in the away sector there are also a good thousand yellow and blue ultras who arrived by coach and private car which further demonstrates, in terms of numbers, the rejection of the club’s work by the square. But tonight, with great surprise, the great protagonist is the pyrotechnics which is definitely not lacking in anyone in the three sectors of the stadium.

But let’s go in order: in the home corners, the discontent is confirmed by the eloquent banner of the North displayed at the entrance of the teams on the field, divided into three parts: “MANY GOALS AND BIG TALKS, YOU ARE A TEAM WITHOUT VALUES, MANAGEMENT AND PLAYERS OUT COME ON BALLS”. Message then emphasized by a torch and immediately after by a powerful firecracker. The East, on the other hand, takes on color thanks to the big banners which certainly do not allude to a minor disappointment, in fact after a few minutes they too display a banner with strong tones: “ANOTHER SEASON HAS PASSED, ALL SONS OF WHORES AWAY”, followed by two torches , one in the belly of the group, right in the middle of the banner, the other slightly more secluded.

Despite the vein of controversy in both corners, there are fans and the chants are superlative, both on one side and on the other, but once again the missing team is the team that after just six minutes is already at a disadvantage. It doesn’t matter because the two corners seem by now accustomed to this leitmotif and continue to cheer, sometimes – as in the case of the East – with their backs to the field. For both curves there is a lot of continuity, perhaps a few small pauses in the East, which tries to make up for with the color of the flags as well as countless clapping.

The North tonight instead seems to have something extra and the support can only be positive. Perhaps a few flags would have added that extra touch of color, but let’s talk about details anyway. On the other hand, there is really a lot of clapping, very continuous and carried out by a good part of those present. The team seems to understand the charge of the two curves and in the half hour, in four minutes, they find two goals with Favilli and Partipilo who send them to rest at 2-1.

The second half opens with the Curva Nord raising another banner, this time in solidarity with the people of Emilia-Romagna hit by the flood, immediately afterwards they will start cheering again, in the first few minutes with a slight drop in intensity but after a ten minutes again on the standards of the first fraction which bring the cheering back to good levels, with an incredible amount of clapping to accompany the choruses.

In the East, in this second fraction, the cheering resumes roughly as in the first half, continues to be very colorful thanks to the almost continuous waving of the flags and also, after about ten minutes, a large INTACCATI flag is displayed in the center of the sector, under which it is lit a torch that stands out even more as soon as the mini-flag is folded. Discreet continuity of the two Curves up to the final triple whistle although the situation is reversed with Frosinone who, in the half hour, fixes the result on the final 2-3.

Moving on to the guests, they repeatedly sing chants alluding to next year’s Serie A. They trickle in with the bulk of the contingent arriving by a good margin over the kick-off and settling towards the side of the grandstand with the single, large “NO YIELD” banner held in hand for the entire duration of the match.

In the first instance, the two factions will catch each other a little, exchanging some hostile chorus and then continue to cheer for their respective teams. The Ciociari also appear very colourful, thanks to the big banners and the numerous flags that are waved decisively for practically the entire duration of the meeting. When the teams enter the field, in addition to waving the flags, they light several torches behind the sector. After just six minutes they immediately celebrate Garritano’s momentary advantage, continuing to light torches, one of which directly on the track, highly evocative for those who are more advanced in age and remember this as a practice of times gone by, before the repression went so far as to punish a torch as a robbery.

The boys from Frosinone live the evening with great joy, cheering in a compact and decisive way, even if the intensity is not always high. They try to bring out the cheering by making a good number of claps and the effect is certainly a good thing to see! Logically, even when the team goes behind in the result, they don’t give too much weight to it and continue to cheer as if nothing had happened.

In the second fraction they start with a scarf that is not exactly thick but which they make up for thanks to the color of the flags that they continue to wave regularly. After about ten minutes their show begins when, in a few minutes, they will light a torch and immediately after a yellow smoke bomb that stands out despite playing in the evening.

The team attacks several times and in the stands you don’t want to be outdone, you incite the team with even more clapping and a new blue smoke bomb and another torch will light up again. The intensity of the chants increases as the minutes go by and the team repays them by signing two goals in two minutes, making the segment of the stadium destined for the ultras guests, now happy, satisfied and satisfied, rejoice.

After three minutes of added time the referee sends everyone to the locker room, but tonight while chewing bitterness, the red-green people can rejoice in the news spread by the speaker who formalizes Perugia’s relegation to Serie C, due to Brescia’s draw at the “Barbera” of Palermo which frustrates their victory this evening. The exultation confirms the eternal regional rivalry but after that the team stages a mortifying curtain: not all the players want to go under the curves to greet the fans and argue animatedly with each other, then president Bandecchi takes care of raising the voice and invite them, almost forcing them to put their face in it. Obviously the curves whistle, so the players will keep their distance, even more annoying the fans who will vomit big words and insults.

Many other scenes under the away sector where instead we celebrate with the whole team, not only tonight’s victory but above all the championship victory. Players and fans sing the same songs together, applaud each other and at the end a player takes the flag FIERCE TO WAR kindly lent, and waves it in the field. The perfect synthesis of an amazing year with a beautiful symbiosis created between players and fans as the days went by. Before returning to the locker room, the players rightly give shirts and shorts to their own people who accept willingly, then the curtain falls with the ultras already projected to next season, to the next away games, to the next stadiums, to the next opponents. A completely different reality in which this time, in addition to the enthusiasm for promotion, they have the experience deriving from the recent season in the top flight to act as a compass.

Marco Gasparri