New faces at home Terni . After a more than positive start to the championship, in the last few days the Umbrian team has recorded a decline with the last victory dating back to 15 October. Three draws and three defeats in the last six matches, which cost the coach Cristiano the exemption Lucarelli . The red-green leadership opted for Aurelio Andreazzoli , presented today at the press conference. On the sidelines of the conference, Ternana’s sports director, Luca, also spoke Leone . Here are his statements:

“There is great respect for the coach. We have made an important choice. We are very happy with the choice, for the present and the future of Ternana. I am very, very happy. I owe a greeting but also a personal thanks to Cristiano. I say Cristiano because for me he was a traveling companion, a friend, the coach of Ternana. We have lived a year with Covid here at the camp sharing our lives. For me it is an emotion to talk about him. A professional relationship was simply broken. Cristiano is in these two and a half years because he has written important pages. I wish him all the luck in his future career. I am 54 years old. There were many greetings and thanks for many former teammates, coaches and colleagues. The important thing is that it remains an important page as we have to write more“.