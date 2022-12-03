Official arrival on the red and green bench of Aurelio Andreazzoli

After days of reflection, the company’s decision was made official a few moments ago in a note: Aurelio Andreazzoli is the new technician of the “Fere“. L’ex Empoli replaces the exonerated Cristiano Lucarelli, relieved of his duties after the knockout against the Pisa.

The Tuscan coach (born in Massa on 11/5/53) is linked to the Rossoverde club until 30 June 2024. Andreazzoli boasts, among other things, a two-year collaboration with Luciano Spalletti in Udinese (2004/2006) and 11 years in Rome with Spalletti, Montella, Garcia and Zeman (2006/2017, as technical collaborator).

To his credit, as head coach, a sixth place in Serie A and an Italian Cup final with Roma, a promotion from Serie B to Serie A with Empoli (2017/18 season) and, last season, a salvation anticipated, in the Top Series, always on the Tuscan bench.

In the year of promotion with Empoli he receives the silver bench as the best coach of the cadet championship.

December 2, 2022 (change December 2, 2022 | 15:41)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

