Home Sports Ternana, official: Andreazzoli is the new coach of the Fere, with a contract until 2024
Sports

Ternana, official: Andreazzoli is the new coach of the Fere, with a contract until 2024

by admin
Ternana, official: Andreazzoli is the new coach of the Fere, with a contract until 2024

Official arrival on the red and green bench of Aurelio Andreazzoli

After days of reflection, the company’s decision was made official a few moments ago in a note: Aurelio Andreazzoli is the new technician of the “Fere. L’ex Empoli replaces the exonerated Cristiano Lucarelli, relieved of his duties after the knockout against the Pisa.

The Tuscan coach (born in Massa on 11/5/53) is linked to the Rossoverde club until 30 June 2024. Andreazzoli boasts, among other things, a two-year collaboration with Luciano Spalletti in Udinese (2004/2006) and 11 years in Rome with Spalletti, Montella, Garcia and Zeman (2006/2017, as technical collaborator).

To his credit, as head coach, a sixth place in Serie A and an Italian Cup final with Roma, a promotion from Serie B to Serie A with Empoli (2017/18 season) and, last season, a salvation anticipated, in the Top Series, always on the Tuscan bench.

In the year of promotion with Empoli he receives the silver bench as the best coach of the cadet championship.

December 2, 2022 (change December 2, 2022 | 15:41)

© breaking latest news

See also  Bestagno too discontinuous Perisa grows, but it is not enough

You may also like

Batistuta: “Lautaro more like me. That’s why Scaloni...

Japan upset Spain Ren Jiu opened 1062 bets...

The Netherlands vs. the United States preview: Tulip...

Fifteen years ago Kakà won the Ballon d’Or...

Serie A – Sampdoria, Sabiri’s excellent World Cup...

Riyadh, derby with transfer market for CR7: Al-Hilal...

World Cup, Cassano: “Portugal’s problem is Cristiano Ronaldo”

VIDEO FCIN1908 / Galliani: “Tension due to the...

Spezia, Pato’s references arrive for Joao Moutinho: “Great...

World Cup, Brazil-Cameroon 0-1, the green-gold find South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy