Ternana-Pisa: the diametrically opposite vision of reality

The competent authorities ban the sale of the away sector to residents of the province of Pisa on Thursday afternoon. With all due respect to those who may have been organizing themselves and had already booked means of transport or other. Although the media justify the brutal choice by speaking of rivalry, whoever has understood this geek mode of operation he already knows that the ban came only for the eventful Pisa-Cagliari of the previous Sunday and that this provision was triggered more to punish than prevent. However, the normal fan or ordinary citizen must pass on the anxiety-provoking message of the risk of possible accidents and a perennial state of emergency in which, paradoxically, those who are constantly confronted with these (alleged) emergencies decide ex officio to take a day off holidays.

The funniest thing in this diametrically opposite vision of reality is that the chants with a “vaffanculo” or a “merde” to an opposing city are considered discriminating while travel bans based on the city of residence would not be discriminatory at all but a good preventative practice. To go away you have to wait until the last second because the ban can come into effect at any moment, for anything or better to say, for any excuse: from the most palusible structural deficiencies to ranting videos posted on the net by some mythomaniac and speciously used as unacceptable evidence of danger. The case of Pistoiese-Prato in this sense was truly the apotheosis of the absurd.

So today the guest sector of the “Libero Liberati” stadium is desolately empty, like the skulls of those who make these incomprehensible decisions wallowing in their own power and making a mockery of the rights of the fans. Without a confrontation in the stands, without the adrenaline given by the presence of the two fans, it doesn’t make much sense, but having made the commitment, I still decide to honor it. Not even four thousand five hundred spectators and perhaps the North curve was right when, in the match against Brescia, it displayed a banner inviting the rest of the public to talk less and put their hands on their wallets, buying tickets and trying to fill the stadium. The split with President Bandecchi followed, to which the media gave ample prominence and perhaps the conditions for a numerical turnaround have even worsened.

The North enters slightly early, there is no one opposite to make fun of or to flex the muscles so the entrance is quiet. Good glance, we can safely say that this is the sector with the most people. On the opposite side, the East is much less crowded but the ultras are positioned in the center behind the banner of the NOTCHED and in spite of the number, they are very colorful thanks above all to the big flags in favor of a wind which, despite being a sunny day, is particularly annoying.

In the first half, despite Pisa taking the lead after just six minutes of play, the North cheers in a superlative way, even going beyond the normal incitement: prolonged choruses, lots of clapping to accompany the choirs, songs all embracing and a beautiful choral intensity which also motivates the players to look for the goal by attacking with their heads down. In the Curva Est, although the color is almost always guaranteed by the banners, the choruses are less intense, alternating with some pauses tempered by interesting clapping.

In the second half it is the East that starts with more decision, instead the Curva Nord, after the capital performance of the first fraction, seems to feel slightly tired. It lasts a few minutes because then the cheering stabilizes, without reaching the impossible levels of the first fraction but still with a good dose of intensity. The East side is more colorful while Ternana on the pitch attacks and after taking two woodwinds, between the seventy-second and seventy-fifth minute they turn the game around, scoring first on a penalty kick with Favilli and then with Falletti, thus rewarding the two curves that had never stopped to incite one’s favorites. After six minutes of added time the referee sends everyone to the locker room and finally the red-and-green eleven can unleash their joy for these three points that push them to ninth place, at forty-three points like Modena and Palermo, further moving away from the relegation zone but getting closer to that play off just three lengths away, shortening on the last useful place occupied by Pisa today defeated. The performance of the red-green ultras mitigates my initial disappointment but for bleachers lovers, every travel ban, every empty sector is always a stab in the heart, even more when this happens on the basis of nothing.

Marco Gasparri