Terri Harper misses chance to become unified light-middleweight champion in Cecilia Braekhus draw

Terri Harper retains her WBA title despite the draw

Terri Harper missed out on becoming the unified light-middleweight champion after being held to a majority draw in her title fight with Cecilia Braekhus.

Harper retains her WBA title, but was not able to claim the vacant WBO belt against the experienced Braekhus.

One judge scored the fight 97-93 to Harper, but it was called as 95-95 by the other two.

“I feel like I did just enough to win. It was my own fault for letting it get that close,” Harper said.

“I should have stepped up the gears. I felt the extra weight of Cecilia.

“Thanks to Cecilia for a great fight.”

While there are 16 years between these fighters there was nothing to separate them in the early rounds, with Braekhus the more willing of the pair to get on her front foot and use her jab.

Having entered the arena with an understated ring walk, the former undisputed welterweight champion was all business as she looked to make up for pulling out of the first scheduled clash with Harper on the day of the fight due to illness.

Harper opened up a little more in round three and almost landed a looping right, but the experienced Norwegian was capable of keeping the fighter from Denaby Main at bay until the halfway point.

But Harper gained dominance with some body shots in round six as Braekhus began to tire, not moving her feet as smoothly from the centre of the ring.

A sparking left hook in round seven and a fearsome combination in round nine put Harper in greater control, but Braekhus landed some firm uppercuts of her own and ended the final round strong – which may have been just enough to secure her a draw.

More to follow.

