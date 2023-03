Health problems that hide the breath. The attacker of České Budějovice Motor spoke about unpleasant moments from the time when he worked at Energia Karlovy Vary. There he was a teammate of goalkeeper Lukáš Mensator, who suffered from inexplicable seizures. The goalkeeper confided this to the server bezfrazi.cz. “He was a friend, an excellent cabin boy and a great goalkeeper. It was hard to see how he fell down there and how much it hurts,” admits Lukáš Pech in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

