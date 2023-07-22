Home » Terrible fall at the Tour of Austria: 17-year-old cyclist Jacopo Venzo died. The team: “Devastated Heart”
Sports

Terrible fall at the Tour of Austria: 17-year-old cyclist Jacopo Venzo died. The team: “Devastated Heart”

by admin
Terrible fall at the Tour of Austria: 17-year-old cyclist Jacopo Venzo died. The team: “Devastated Heart”

A terrible fall on the downhill during the first stage of the Junior Tour had a tragic outcome: the junior cyclist from Vicenza died Jacopo Venzo17 years old from Cartigliano (Vicenza). The announcement came today, even though the tragedy happened on Friday: “With tears in my eyes and the devastated heart we announce that our Jacopo Venzo has left us ”, writes his team, la Geo&Tex Trentino Packaging Bell.

Read Also

Fear for Massimo Mauro: suffered a heart attack while playing padel, he underwent emergency surgery

Venzo was engaged in the first stage of the Tour of Upper Austria, a race dedicated precisely to the junior category. Fatal the “very ugly fall downhill,” explains his team. Who remembers the 17-year-old like this: “he was a extraordinary boy, with a future to be written in sport and above all in life, and for this reason it hurts even more “. “The entire Campana Packaging Geo&Tex Trentino – continues the post – gathers around the familygarlic amici and to all those who loved Jacopo in this moment of huge ache“. Then the message concludes: “Now we have one more angel to protect us up there. Hi Jacopo, thank you for the good times spent together. You can not imagine how much we will miss you“.

Read Also

Chaos in Formula 1, behind the scenes: “Some teams have again violated the cost ceiling”

Previous Article

Inter and Lukaku, some say yes to forgiveness: “You can make mistakes in life. He did well on the pitch.”

You may also like

Straka in top three at halftime at British...

Cruz Azul’s Defeat Raises Controversy: Players Posing in...

Claudio Scribano in the team of the Iblea...

Fiorentini, partner of Chieri Volleyball, launches a commercial...

Defenseman Dunn does not have to go to...

Chang Hao Elected as New Chairman of Chinese...

DIY glamping: here’s how to do it

Soccer World Cup: Japan plays great against Zambia

Lionel Messi’s Dream Debut: Argentine Star Seals Victory...

Virtus Bologna ‘one step away’ from Bryant Dunston?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy